A video of Odo Broni’s daughters accompanying their elder sister, Denise Fosuh, to Manhyia Palace on December 8, 2025, has stirred admiration online

Footage showed Denise leading her younger sisters into the palace alongside other relatives to inform the Asantehene about the December 13 funeral

Ghanaians on social media praised the children's beauty and commended Denise for steadfastly standing behind her sisters amid the family controversy

A video showing Odo Broni and Daddy Lumba’s daughters in the company of their elder sibling, Denise Fosuh, has stirred admiration among Ghanaians on social media.

On December 8, 2025, the family of the late highlife legend visited Manhyia Palace to officially inform the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, about the upcoming funeral of the late highlife legend.

The funeral has been scheduled for December 13, 2025, and appears set to come off despite stiff opposition from some members of Daddy Lumba’s immediate family.

A delegation headed by Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu was spotted at the palace ahead of the official announcement to the Asante monarch.

Other videos also showed Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, accompanied by Wofa Yaw Opoku and other members of the family, opposed to the December 13 date at the palace, raising questions about the nature of the expected meeting with the Asantehene.

Odo Broni’s daughters spotted at Manhyia

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Odo Broni’s daughters appeared at the Manhyia Palace in a rare public appearance.

The two young ladies were seen closely following Denise Lady Ama Saah Fosuh, Daddy Lumba’s eldest daughter who recently celebrated her 31st birthday.

A video showed them entering the palace with Denise walking gracefully as her younger sisters followed her.

Her grandmother, Maame Ahimah, was also spotted in the background.

A second video showed the three ladies as they entered the Manhyia premises, where they joined other members of the larger delegation ahead of their meeting with the Asantehene.

Reactions to Odo Broni’s children at Manhyia

YEN.com.gh has compiled comments reacting to the video of Daddy Lumba’s children appearing at Manhyia Palace.

Tina gh said:

"Odo broni's kids are very beautiful."

Donash wrote:

"Odo Broni's twins are so beautiful."

Alice Asima commented:

“l can see Odo Broni’s twins 🤔🤔.”

Hajia Monalisa said:

“God bless you for supporting your little sisters.”

NANA HEMAA PAPAPAA wrote:

"Six days to the funeral, and you are now going to inform Otumfuo, hmmm."

PAPA SHEE FANCLUB PRESIDENT 🥰 commented:

"So the funeral is happening with all the noise around it? I will be very disappointed in our Kingdom if this happens, and is Akosua Serwaa coming?"

Denise Fosuh speaks about Daddy Lumba’s funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba’s daughter, Denise, addressed the controversy surrounding her late father’s funeral date.

In a video, she endorsed the decision to hold the funeral on December 13 and invited the public to attend.

