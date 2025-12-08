Award-winning Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay and her second daughter, Korkor Shay, have gone viral with their new video

The Uber driver hitmaker flaunted her curves in a two-piece body-flattering ensemble for the hangout with her goddaughter

Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay and Korkor Shay's video, which she posted on her verified page

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay's second goddaughter, Korkor, has wowed many with her lavish lifestyle after her first meeting with the Uber Driver hitmaker.

The young dance influencer, Korkor, has stepped up her fashion sense since she rose to fame.

Wendy Shay's goddaughter, Korkor Shay, slays for a stylish outfit as they spend time together. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

Wendy Shay and Korkor Shay enjoy popcorn

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has made conscious efforts to spend time with her goddaughters when she is not recording a hit song or performing at an event.

In a beautiful video, the songstress wore a brown, short-sleeved top and form-fitting trousers as she took Korkor Shay to a playground.

Korkor Shay turned heads with her red, backless suede top and short skirt as she modelled in colourful sandals. Wendy Shay and Korkor Shay rocked long curly hairstyles to complete their looks.

Ghanaians react to Wendy Shay and Korkor Shay's video

Decent Addai commented:

"God Bless You my queen, Wendy Shay. Not every musician will do this for their fans ❤️❤️."

Hossana_a stated:

"God bless you more you’re the big queen as Shatta wale said 🙌."

Awurabenap3 commented:

"I smile throughout watching this.🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Officiahughes stated:

"Thunder fire poverty…..look at how she’s glowing ….God bless you Wendy❤️."

Pettybaba commented:

"@wendyshayofficial May u never lack anything that u need to fulfill ur destiny ❤️, God bless you with good health and long-life 👏🙏."

Adwoa stated:

"I really like @wendyshayofficial heart. My God bless me with this kinda heart ♥️."

President Mahama endorses Wendy Shay's new album

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has presented President John Dramani Mahama with a compact disc of her latest album.

The female songstress had a rare opportunity during the high-profile golf games, with the president and businessman Kofi Amoabeng in attendance.

Wendy Shay discusses her new album with President Mahama. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

Wendy Shay couldn't keep calm as the president endorsed her project and took an iconic photo with her.

Wendy Shay sports a sleeveless dress

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has introduced another wardrobe staple for her young fans.

She looked effortlessly chic in a sleeveless dress, which flaunted her fine legs as she rocked long knee-length boots.

Wendy Shay accessorised her look with expensive gold jewellery to match her sporty look.

Korkor Shay performs at Shay concert

The two female dancers entertained the audience with their impressive moves. Some social media users reacted to Korkor Shay's energetic and high-fashion sense.

