A potential victory over England at the 2026 World Cup could mark a historic first for Ghana’s Black Stars.

Drawn alongside England, Panama, and Croatia, Ghana faces a challenging path in a group filled with experienced and decorated opponents.

While England boasts world-class talents such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Reece James, the Black Stars counter with their own stars, including Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, and Mohammed Kudus, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

According to FIFA, the 5 December World Cup draw in Washington placed Ghana in what is expected to be a fiercely competitive Group L. England, winners of the 1966 World Cup, have appeared in 17 tournaments since 1950, reaching the semi-finals in 1990 and 2018, and advancing to several quarter-finals.

On the European stage, the Three Lions have qualified for 11 EURO tournaments but have yet to lift the trophy, finishing runners-up at EURO 2020 and EURO 2024. According to the BBC, Thomas Tuchel’s side enters the 2026 World Cup as one of the leading title contenders.

Croatia, meanwhile, has established itself as a strong force in world football. Since debuting in the 1998 World Cup, the Vatreni have earned three medals, third place in 1998 and 2022, and runners-up in 2018, with their legendary 1998 campaign, led by Davor Šuker, cementing their rapid rise.

In EURO tournaments, Croatia has reached the quarter-finals twice (1996 and 2008), earning widespread respect across Europe.

Ghana’s Black Stars, however, have also built a formidable reputation. They have qualified for five World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2022, and 2026), reaching the Round of 16 in their 2006 debut and the quarter-finals in 2010, narrowly missing the semi-finals after a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Uruguay.

Their overall World Cup record stands at 15 matches, with five wins, three draws, and seven losses.

On the continental stage, Ghana has won the Africa Cup of Nations four times (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982), making them one of Africa’s most successful teams, though they failed to qualify for the 2025 edition in Morocco.

Ghana poised to make history vs. England

Historically, Ghana has never defeated a nation that has previously lifted the World Cup. The Black Stars fell to Italy and Brazil in 2006, Germany in 2010 and 2014, and Uruguay in 2022.

This means a win over England at Gillette Stadium on June 23, 2026, following openers against Croatia and Panama, would be a remarkable first for Ghana.

This means that beating Tuchel's side at the 2026 World Cup would mark a remarkable first for Ghana. England and Ghana will meet at Gillette Stadium on June 23 for their second group stage match in Foxborough, with their tournament openers happening against Croatia and Panama three days earlier, respectively.

England vs. Ghana head-to-head

