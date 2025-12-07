A survey conducted on SHS teachers in the wake of the 2025 WASSCE has stirred reactions online

The survey identified factors contributing to candidates' poor performance in the 2025 WASSCE

Social media users who reacted to the findings of the survey have shared their views on the 2025 WASSCE

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, has shared insights on the factors that led to the poor performance of students in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This follows his disclosure that a new survey involving 663 SHS teachers was conducted to ascertain the possible reasons behind students' poor performance in the WASSCE.

Kofi Asare outlines the reasons for students' poor performance in the WASSCE.

Factors behind poor WASSCE results

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points show on December 6, Kofi Asare disclosed that the first major factor identified in the survey was poor student preparation for the exams.

He explained that the teachers who were sampled for the survey indicated that students’ preparation for this WASSCE was not the best.

The second possible factor behind the poor performance was the issue of strict invigilation and supervision.

According to the teachers, the strict invigilation and supervision during this year’s WASSCE caused many cheating plans to fail.

Moving on, Kofi Asare indicated that the third major factor behind students’ poor performance in the WASSCE stemmed from the absence of leaked questions and answers.

The fourth factor, which was the least significant among the top four raised by teachers, had to do with the difficult nature of the questions set for this year’s WASSCE.

He added that other contributing factors raised by teachers in the survey included excessive use of social media, indiscipline among students, inability to enter the exam hall with mobile phones, high student absenteeism, and poor teacher motivation.

Other issues mentioned were the automatic promotion of students, low literacy levels, serialisation of examination questions, reliance on “promise and fail” teachers, and challenges related to teaching materials and pedagogy.

WAEC releases 2025 WASSCE results, 50 per cent fail Mathematics.

Reactions to factors behind poor WASSCE performance

Netizens who thronged the video's comments section shared varied opinions on the points raised by Kofi Asare.

Roadside Ghana stated:

“Many who failed core maths passed elective maths. This is a plan to reduce university intake. The government should bring all the answer sheets of those who passed elective maths but failed core maths. Also, we need the answer sheets of those who passed government but failed social studies.”

Generational Thinker indicated:

“Last year, UEW withdrew some students due to poor performance. This means students were not prepared.”

Adongo Daniel Awine opined:

“Some teachers don’t teach the relevant areas because they don’t know the subject. Teachers should be blamed as well. Lazy teachers everywhere. Some will begin to teach only when students reach Form 3. Very bad.”

Mahama orders probe into WASSCE performance

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President John Mahama has instructed the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, to conduct a review of the examiner’s report on the 2025 WASSCE.

This was to identify the causes of the poor performance recorded by Ghanaian senior high school students. It follows the President’s concerns about the decline in performance of candidates who sat for the 2025 WASSCE.

