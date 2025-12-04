A man rejected his partner and three children after DNA test showed he is not their biological father

The heartbroken man refused them entry into a Thanksgiving gathering organised by his family for reconciliation

Social media users have reacted, showing a divide in opinions on paternity and accountability

A Thanksgiving Day gathering turned contentious after a man refused to reconcile with his former partner and three children following DNA test results that showed he is not their biological father.

The man had raised the children for six years before conducting paternity tests that showed none of them were genetically related to him. Upon discovering the results, he ended the relationship and asked the woman and children to leave his home.

In an attempt at reconciliation, the man's family members invited the woman and children to the house on Thanksgiving Day without informing him beforehand. Family members reportedly believed he should not hold the children responsible for the situation and hoped he would reconsider his decision.

However, when the woman and children arrived, the man refused to allow them entry into the residence, according to video footage shared on Instagram by @hbtelevision, on December 1, 2025. Thanksgiving 2025 was celebrated on Thursday, November 27.

The woman, who was not shown in the video, tried to plead her way into the house.

"I told you I was sorry. Mistakes happen," the woman can be heard saying in the video as she attempted to appeal to the visibly upset man.

However, her pleas were unsuccessful as the man refused to hear her out.

The exact location where the incident occurred could not be independently verified at the time of reporting. Additional details about the circumstances surrounding the paternity issue or the current status of the children's care arrangements were not available.

Watch the video below:

What is DNA and why is it necessary?

A DNA paternity test can help accurately determine a child's biological father for purposes including the following:

Gaining legal rights to child support, child custody, Social Security benefits and inheritance.

Identifying links to genetic disorders that can affect your long-term health, including cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome and certain types of cancer.

Helping a child learn more about their family history.

According to Cleveland Clinic, tThe test uses deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) — usually taken from a cheek swab — to determine a child’s biological father.

DNA is the genetic material inside your body’s cells. It acts like an instruction manual to help make you who you are. You inherit DNA from both of your biological parents — half from each parent. “Paternity” refers to the male parent.

DNA test: Reactions trail drama between couple

The video sparked loads of reactions on social media. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below.

cheezyofficiall said:

Where is the father of those kids? She can take them to him now 😮

iam_anunimorigba said:

"If he has brought out 🔫 🔫 and shoot everyone, he would be justified. His family are old for upsetting him."

theamericaniq said:

"Women get away with a lot. If the table flipped and men are able to pull this kind of mistake, he will be apologizing from a jail cell."

princeeyeku said:

"The betrayer is the problem, not the children...and the children are part of the betrayal. It's a very complicated issue; he needs time to process it a whole lot of time and again his family should not force him...they would do the same if they were him...thank you."

