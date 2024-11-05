Adjwoa Yeboah, a young Ghanaian lady who moved to Canada to study as an international student has graduated

The young lady was awarded a master's degree from the University of Western Ontario after gaining admission a few years ago

Adjwoa Yeboah's academic success abroad earned her praises and congratulatory words from Ghanaians who follow her TikTok page

A Ghanaian lady has achieved academic excellence after graduating from one of the reputable institutions of higher learning in Canada.

The young lady, identified as Adjwoa Yeboah earned a master's degree from the University of Western Ontario.

A Ghanaian lady, Adjwoa Yeboah, achieves academic excellence at a prestigious Canadian university. Photo credit: @ajwoayeboah/TikTok.

It is unclear what programme Adjwoa Yeboah pursued during her studies abroad, but she nonetheless looked poised for a new chapter ahead.

The excited young Ghanaian lady took to social media to revel in her academic success.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Adjwoa Yeboah expressed gratitude to God for helping her sail through the rigours of postgraduate education in Camada.

"Masters degree bagged. Am indeed a survivor." she wrote in the caption of the video.

Adjwoa Yeboah's friends congratulate her

Adjwoa Yeboah's friends on social media thronged the comment section of her TikTok video to congratulate her.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions from Ghanaians who follow her on social media.

Young Ghanaian lady bags PhD Canada

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that an alumnus of the UniMAC has been awarded a PhD from one of the foremost institutions in Canada

Tryphena Yeboah earned a PhD in English, with an emphasis on Creative Writing from the University of Nebraska.

Tryphena holds a bachelor's degree, two master's degrees and now a PhD, making her one of the most highly educated women from Ghana.

Before relocating to Canada in 2020 to continue with her higher education pursuit, Dr Tryphena Yeboah worked as a reporter for The Independent Ghana between 2018 and 2019.

