One of 2 young men Spotted in Viral Video Brandishing guns Reportedly Arrested

One of the gentlemen who were seen in a viral video threatening Ghanaians with guns has been reported to have been arrested

Although the report is spreading with a picture that looks like one of the gentlemen, no official police report has confirmed the claim

A careful look at the picture supposedly showing the moment of arrest suggests it might be an unrelated photo

It is being reported that one of the young men who were seen in a viral video on June 15, 2021, warning Ghanaians to run away from them has been arrested.

The two gentlemen who were suspected by many as armed robbers were seen with guns as they brandished them with joy, an act that got many Ghanaians worried.

A picture that shows a policeman handcuffing a man who looks like one of the gentlemen is going round on social media as 'proof' that the police went after the duo.

The photo also showed that the man was arrested under a tree at a location that was similar to the setting in the viral video of the two gun-wielding men.

However, a careful look at the picture suggests that the man who was handcuffed by the police appeared a little older than the two gentlemen who were seen in the viral video.

There has also been no official report from the police about the arrest of any of them and no statement declaring the men wanted has also been seen since the footage surfaced on social media.

YEN.com.gh is, therefore, yet to conclusively state whether the gentleman in question was truly apprehended.

In other news, Ewurama Police, a popular Ghanaian police officer who is also known for her music career and many philanthropic works, has commented on the trending report of a policeman getting shot by armed robbers.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, the officer, Emmanuel Osei, died when a bullion van he was guarding was attacked by armed men in the Korle-Bu area.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ewurama said that since the incident happened, she has been disturbed and is yet to get her sound mind fully restored.

