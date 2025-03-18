2024/25 UCL: PSG’s Luis Enrique Sends Strong Warning to Real Madrid, Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has made a bold declaration regarding his team's potential in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League and European football as a whole.
After a series of impressive performances, including a commanding 3-1 victory over rivals Marseille in the latest edition of Le Classique and a remarkable penalty shootout win against Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16, Enrique believes that PSG is more than capable of competing against any team in Europe, regardless of league or competition including the UEFA CL, a competition which Asamoah Gyan and some very talented Ghanaian players never managed to win.
PSG’s current form
The PSG team has been in scintillating form recently, and their impressive performances in both domestic and European competitions have sent a message to the rest of the continent. A 3-1 victory over Marseille in Ligue 1 highlighted their attacking prowess as they opened a 19-point gap at the summit of the 2024/25 Ligue 1 with 68 points after 26 game, while their hard-fought 4-2 penalty win against Liverpool in the Champions League further demonstrated their resilience and mental strength.
In his post-match comments, as seen on RMC Sport, Luis Enrique made it clear that PSG’s current form is not a fluke, citing their consistency as one of their greatest strengths.
"What is certain is that our version is very high," Enrique said, emphasizing the belief that his squad is capable of playing at the highest level across multiple top European leagues
PSG can compete in any league
The Spanish manager's confidence in his PSG stems from the club’s ability to adapt and thrive in any footballing environment. He expressed the belief that PSG could easily hold their own in the top leagues across Europe, including Spain's La Liga and England's Premier League.
"We could compete in any championship, English, Spanish without any problem, against any rival, and we have proven it," Enrique stated.
This statement was not made in arrogance but rather as a reflection of the team's growing strength and depth. PSG’s consistency, particularly in Ligue 1, has been remarkable, but Enrique is now aiming to prove that they can be just as effective in international competitions and across Europe's most competitive leagues.
The manager pointed out that in long-term competitions, such as league formats, PSG’s consistency would lead to even better performances. This has led to increased confidence both within the squad and among the fans.
Quarter-Final clash with Aston Villa
With PSG now firmly in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, their ambitions are clear. After eliminating a formidable Liverpool side in the Round of 16, Enrique's men will now face Aston Villa in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. The English side, managed by another Spanish boss Unai Emery, has been impressive in the competition, but Enrique will no doubt be focused on ensuring that his team continues their strong run of form in Europe.
Enrique's belief in his squad's ability to compete against any team is not only a reflection of the performances on the pitch but also an indication of the growing confidence within the club. PSG, with their blend of experienced players and emerging talent, are a formidable force, and their strong showing in both domestic and European competitions makes them one of the favorites for the Champions League title this season.
Donnarumma masterclass vs Liverpool
YEN.com.gh earlier reported Gianluigi Donnarumma's wonderful goalkeeping against Liverpool at Anfield, saving two penalties and later revealing his secrets.
