Andre Ayew was surprisingly left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyeman Badu revealed that he had spoken to Andre Ayew of Le Havre

Lots of fans have hailed Dede's professionalism amid successive Black Stars of Ghana snub by boss Otto Addo

This decision of Otto Addo not to invite Andre Ayew for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers has sparked significant debate, particularly due to Ayew’s solid form with Le Havre in France’s Ligue 1 this season.

In a recent turn of events, the former Marseille forward, one of Ghana’s most experienced players, was notably absent from the Black Stars’ squad for next World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo and captain Andre Ayew speak during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Ghana vs South Korea match on November 28, 2022. Image credit: KHALED DESOUKI/AFP

Despite his impressive statistics of 4 goals and 1 assist in the 2024/25 campaign, coach Otto Addo decided to exclude Ayew from the squad, raising questions about the criteria for selection and Ayew’s response to the snub.

However, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu, a former Ghana international midfielder, as quoted by Kickgh.com, spoke about his conversations with Ayew, offering some clarity on the situation and the mindset of the player who remains unfazed by the exclusion despite key personalities like Abdul Salam Yakubu's call for the selection of the FIFA U20 World Cup winner.

Andre Ayew’s form with Le Havre

The 2011 BBC African Footballer of the Year has been in good form for Le Havre, scoring 4 goals and providing 1 assist in the current Ligue 1 season. His experience, skill, and leadership qualities have been crucial for his team, and his ability to contribute to the offensive play has not gone unnoticed. These performances are even more remarkable given his age and the challenges that come with playing in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Despite his impressive statistics, the 35-year old Ayew has found himself on the periphery of the Black Stars setup in recent months. His exclusion from the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar was a surprising decision, especially considering the importance of experienced players like Ayew in crucial international fixtures. Many fans and pundits expected the player to be included based on his consistent performances in Ligue 1.

Otto Addo’s selection criteria

The decision not to include Andre Ayew in the World Cup qualifiers squad was made by Otto Addo who has been quite methodical in his approach to selecting players, focusing on both form and tactical fit. While performance remains a key factor in squad selection, there are often other considerations that influence a coach’s final decision, such as team balance, tactical systems, and the integration of younger players into the setup.

Emmanuel Agyeman Badu speaks on Ayew’s response

In light of Ayew’s absence, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu, a former Black Stars midfielder, spoke up on the matter, shedding light on Ayew’s reaction to the exclusion. According to Badu, he had a conversation with the seasoned forward, who revealed that he is not concerned about not being called up for the World Cup qualifiers.

Badu shared that Ayew is taking the decision in stride and respects the coach’s choice.

“We all know that the criteria for selecting players into the Black Stars is performance. Andre Ayew is performing, but if the coach [Otto Addo] has made a decision, we need to respect it. I have spoken to Andre Ayew, and he is not worried” Badu said.

This shows a level of maturity and professionalism from Ayew, who has been a central figure for Ghana for over a decade. His calm and respectful approach to the situation suggests that, while he may have been disappointed not to make the squad, he understands the nature of football and the decisions that come with it.

Badu’s statement serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting managerial decisions, even when players believe they deserve a place in the team. In football, decisions are made based on numerous factors, and while individual performance plays a significant role, the team’s future is also an important consideration with Ayew clearly beyond his prime.

Dede Ayew’s Ghana legacy and future

Dede's exclusion from the World Cup qualifiers raises questions about his future with the Black Star given his last match for the Black Stars dates back to March 26, 2024, a 2-2 international draw against Uganda. Having been one of the most influential players in Ghana’s history, his leadership on and off the field is invaluable.

Over the years, the talented son of Abedi Ayew has represented Ghana in multiple international tournaments, including the 2010 and 2015 Africa Cup of Nations finals, and the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where he helped the team reach the quarterfinals.

Andre Ayew of Ghana celebrates the victory with teammates following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Ghana November 28, 2022. Image credit: Jean Catuffe

Ghana football legend Dan Owusu, in an interview with Gariba Raubil of YEN.com.gh, hailed Ayew's career despite his recent decline in terms of his Black Stars football career.

''For me he has paid his dues. That is how the game goes. Players like Osei Kofi, Mfum, and the rest were there in the national team. They retired and paved the way for us and we also did out part and left the scene. If you look at Andre, he is not in his best form physically because clearly age is not on his side,'' Dan Owusu said.

With his experience and proven ability to perform at the highest level, Ayew’s exclusion may indicate that the Black Stars are entering a new era, with younger players like Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ernest Appiah Numah all beginning to take center stage. This transition is common in international football, where generational shifts happen, and new stars emerge to carry the team forward.

However, Ayew’s absence does not necessarily mean the end of his international career. He remains a valuable asset to the Black Stars, and his professionalism and leadership qualities will continue to make him a vital part of the Black Stars.

Andre Ayew advised to retire with honour

YEN.com.gh earlier reported ex-Ghana international star Dan Owusu's piece of advice to Andre Ayew as he urged him to retire from international football following his latest Black Stars non-selection.

