A taxi has been used to accommodate an old man who was rushed to the hospital in Ghana

It is reported that this improvision was done because there were not enough beds to admit him

Medical officers could be seen administering care to the patient who was seated at the back of the car in photos that have been shared online

An aged man in Ghana has had to be offered medical treatment whilst he was still in a car due to a lack of beds to accommodate him at the hospital.

In a set of photos going viral on social media, the man could be seen seated on the far side of the back seats whilst medical equipment was placed beside the car.

Medical officers were also captured in the shots as they went about their duties with the improvised medical 'facility'.

Although the name and location of the hospital have not been disclosed, the pictures have been gathering massive reactions on social media.

@papakwesi_jr, the Twitter user who made the pictures public used the occasion to push the agenda of FixTheCountry protesters.

@OB__Kay suggested:

#FixTheCountry is very good initiative for us, but pls we shouldn't lie about some things. It's true there are insufficient beds at Kurle-bu teaching hospital but what the nurses are doing there at the entrance of the emergency ward is to check how critical the patients are.

@dentehmaxwell indicated:

If the young people agree not to vote base on their empty stomach, very soon their future Will be brighter...

@DadaKay11 mentioned that:

The youth in Africa don’t have aims they know that things can’t be changed. For the Western world to be a leader in anything it from the youth cus they are so serious and don’t joke around. But for Africa, we are looking for daily bread nor future bread.

Ghanaian man gets attended to in taxi over lack of bed after being rushed hospital Credit: @papakwesi_jr

Source: Twitter

