Daniel Tuffour, the suspect in Joana Yabani's case made his second court appearance on March 17, 2025

The young man was spotted in a video hiding his face again as he was being hurled into the court

Netizens who saw the post were disappointed that the court could not rule on the case despite evidence suggesting he was involved in the young lady's demise

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The suspect in the murder of Joana Yabani, a KNUST student who recently passed away on campus, has made his second court appearance.

Daniel Tuffour reappeared before the Prempeh Assembly Hall District Court on March 17, 2025, after his initial appearance on February 28, 2025.

Court remands Daniel Tuffour again

Source: TikTok

However, not much was heard as the case has been adjourned for the second time for two weeks awaiting the Attorney-General.

Recall that on February 27, 2025, Daniel Tuffour allegedly killed Joana who was reportedly his girlfriend. CCTV footage yet to be made public confirmed his involvement in the young lady's death.

He was picked up by the police on the second day and dragged to court for investigations. He was remanded for two weeks and escorted back to the court today for further investigations.

Watch the video below

However, the hearing did not last long and was rescheduled, awaiting the Attorney-General. The young man will make his next April 1, 2025.

See the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh