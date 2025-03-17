Cristiano Ronaldo has been told he would win if he ever ran for president of Portugal, thanks to his immense popularity and influence.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is a national hero, having done as much as any politician to promote Portugal on the global stage. At 40, he continues to dominate, showing no signs of slowing down.

Ronaldo’s legendary career spans over two decades, with countless records and trophies to his name.

He has starred for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

His international career is equally remarkable, with 217 caps and 135 goals for Portugal. As he gears up for another Nations League campaign and eyes the 2026 World Cup, his stature in his homeland continues to grow.

Sporting CP youngster Conrad Harder spoke to Sport TV2 about facing Ronaldo in Portugal’s upcoming clash with Denmark.

“Sporting is extremely proud of Cristiano representing the club. But he doesn’t just make a difference here. He makes a difference all over the country and much more than I expected. If he ran for president, I think he would win,” Harder said.

While Ronaldo has never hinted at a political career, speculation remains about a potential role in football leadership, possibly as a club president after retirement.

