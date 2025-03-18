The Real Madrid star player has given his opinion about a potential UEFA CL semi-final clash against PSG

The FIFA World Cup winner joined Los Blancos on free transfer from the French giants in the summer of 2024

Both Real Madrid and PSG have to deal with English Premier League oppositions in the UCL quarter-finals

Among the most discussed aspects of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals is a potential semi-final clash between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid, a possible massive fixture between Kylian Mbappe's former team and current side.

That is if both teams manage to progress past their respective quarter-final opponents. PSG is set to face Aston Villa, while Real Madrid will battle against Real Madrid. However, the France national team captain forward, has urged caution when it comes to focusing too much on such hypothetical matchups.

Mbappé's caution: Stay focused on the present

While the prospect of a PSG-Real Madrid semi-final excites many fans and pundits, Mbappé remains focused on the task at hand. In a recent interview with Le Parisien, the 2018 World Cup winner made it clear that speculating about a potential clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals would be a mistake. He reflected on the lessons learned from last year, when a similar prediction about a PSG-Real Madrid final ultimately fell short of expectations.

“The worst mistake would be to think about that. It reminds me of last year, when everyone thought it was a given that there would be a PSG-Real Madrid final. And in the end, we didn’t make it to the final.” Mbappe said.

Lessons from the previous season

Mbappé's response highlights the unpredictability of football and the importance of taking one step at a time. Last season, PSG was eliminated by Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals, a result that surprised many who had expected the French side to reach the final. This experience serves as a reminder that nothing is guaranteed in the Champions League, no matter how strong a team may seem on paper.

By emphasizing the unpredictability of the tournament, Mbappé, who has produced lots of magic UEFA CL moments, calls for Real Madrid to concentrate fully on their quarter-final match against Arsenal. The London-based club is a formidable opponent under Mikel Arteta, and Mbappé knows the importance of not looking beyond them, no matter how tempting it may be to think ahead to potential future clashes.

Possible challenge in the semi-finals

Real Madrid is always a significant challenge for any team. With their rich history in the Champions League, including winning the competition 15 times, the Spanish giants are never to be underestimated. However, Mbappé remains firm in his belief that Real Madrid's focus should solely be on Arsenal, rather than the possibility of a semi-final encounter with his former side.

“We are committed to every competition. We have the opportunity to achieve something great in this final part of the season, and all our strength must be devoted to that, to ourselves and to the upcoming matches. These kinds of predictions should be left to the general public, to the people who have the right to get excited or speculate. We don't have time for that.” Kylian Mbappe added.

UEFA CL quarter-finals fixtures and dates

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the full fixtures and dates of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals stage, including the Real Madrid vs Arsenal clash.

Kylian Mbappe, who is Real Madrid's top scorer this season in both La Liga and across all competitions, is expected to be in his elements for this huge clash scheduled to take place in April.

