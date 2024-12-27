GWR trialist Afua Asantewaa embarked on a second attempt to break the record for the longest singing marathon

A video of her dozing off behind the microphone and struggling to sing dancehall musician Samini's hit My Own has gone viral

Many people advised her to put an end to the record-breaking attempt, while others questioned the significance of the push

Guinness World Record (GWR) trialist Afua Asantewaa dozing off during her second attempt at claiming the record for the person to clock the most hours singing has gone viral on social media.

Afua Asantewaa dozes off during sing-a-thon

A social media user shared a video from Afua Asantewaa's second GWR attempt hosted at the Heroes Park Annex in Kumasi.

In the video, the GWR trialist stood behind the microphone as she sang reggae-dancehall musician Samini's My Own.

With her hands in the pocket of her African-print attire, she closed her eyes as she tried to sing the song's lyrics.

The crowd in Kumasi was heard singing along with her, cheering and encouraging her to push harder as she felt sleepy.

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's GWR sing-a-thon

The video discouraged the hopes of many Ghanaians, who wondered whether her dozing off and struggling to sing were violations of GWR rules.

The comment section was filled with negative comments from Ghanaians advising her to quit, with some questioning whether her endeavour would be successful.

The reactions are below:

@Olyva_ said:

"She will win it."

@GhDevMe said:

"The goal was to break the record and it hasn't changed. So, whether she gets the support or not, whether tired or not, the goal still remains."

@korexLad said:

"What is your problem with her. Stop it."

@RMA_Os said:

"This lady koraa why. What at all does she want."

@mr_president789 said:

"She go waste time again ah."

@Chopmonie_1 said:

"Make she go sit somewhere 😂."

Afua Asantewaa thanks Ghanaians after GWR attempt

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Afua Asantewaa sent a touching message to Ghanaians after completing her second attempt at the GWR sing-a-thon on December 26, 2024.

In her emotional message, the GWR star thanked Ghanaians for their support during her second attempt.

Seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere and many others congratulated her in advance and prayed for her success during this second attempt after she failed on her first try in December 2023.

