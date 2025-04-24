Ghanaian media personality, Oheneni Adazoa and her husband are celebrating 21 years of marriage

In a TikTok video, the prominent media personality opened up about their experience of being together, stating that it has not been all rosy

Netizens who saw her video were touched and expressed their views in the comments section of the now-viral post

Renowned media personality, Oheneni Adazoa and her loving husband have commemorated their 21st wedding anniversary.

The couple in a video expressed delight over their union, which has lasted over two decades. In a TikTok video, they promised to go Live on TikTok and share their experience with their followers.

In the video, Oheneni Adazoa acknowledged that the 21 years of her marriage to her husband have not been all rosy. The couple turned 21 on Easter Sunday, the broadcaster stated in her video.

She admitted that they had gone through many life challenges; however, their commitment and desire to make things work kept them together throughout the challenging times.

Oheneni Adazoa indicated that the couple will come and speak about their journey, especially their battle with childlessness, to encourage many people in that situation.

She stated that most people dealing with childlessness in their marriages feel neglected, thinking they are alone in their situation.

However, that is not so. She emphasised that there were many people like her going through similar situations.

Netizens react to Oheneni and husband's 21st anniversary

Netizens who saw the video of Oheneni Adazoa and her husband commemorating their 21st wedding anniversary were touched. Many in the comments section congratulated the couple, while others opened up about their battle with childlessness.

@Ama Bea wrote:

"But I heard she is pregnant, or she has given birth."

@Royal Aisha wrote:

"Everybody is gonna be running away from this question, who loves Jesus."

@Diana Antwi wrote:

"Amen and amen."

@User6018778147401 wrote:

"l marriage for 15yrs no child but God is still won."

@Queenamaauthentic wrote:

"Today is also my 13th year in Ghana immigration service. God has been faithful."

@White Theresa wrote:

"Those saying I tap into her blessing nu, hmmm do you know what she has been into? would you like to be humble and survive like her?"

@Adwoa Morrison wrote:

"Me and my husband have been married for 30 and I’m 23 years now."

@Fausty Mensah wrote:

"Glory be to God, me l have been married for 20 good years, no children, and it is not easy."

