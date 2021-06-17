Kantanka Automobile has received major support for its upcoming armoured bullion van

In a post on Facebook, musician Guru encouraged Ghanaian banks to make use of the vehicle when it is available

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the CEO of the company announced plans to unveil the bullion van, adding that it is safe

Award-winning artiste, Guru has shown his backing for the soon-to-be outdoor bullion van by Kantanka Automobile led by Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the company's Chief Executive Officer.

In a post on Facebook, the musician encouraged Ghanaian banks "to try" the vehicle made in Ghana by a Ghanaian-owned company.

"Let’s try made in Ghana Kantanka Automobiles," reads the caption of the post that showed a screenshot of the Kantanka bullion van.

His comment comes after Safo shared a photo of the vehicle set to be released at an undisclosed time by Kantanka Automobile.

It was in response to the shooting and death of Emmanuel Osei, a policeman who was killed by armed robbers whilst guarding a Nissan Buillion van with registration number GT 8592 owned by Montran.

"@KantankaAuto Armored bullion vehicle. Your money is SECURED with this. The service personnel is SAFE with this," reads the statement by Safo.

