Shatta Wale has given a juicy announcement, stating that he would be featuring in the DMX movie Doggmen

The movie was DMX's last project before he died, and the long-awaited film is set to be completed with CGI and Shatta is one of the casts

The dancehall star made the announcement in an Instagram video and gave further details of the exciting news

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shattta Wale has shared some exciting news which would be a big win for Ghana.

Shatta, in a video he shared on his Instagram, said that he would be featuring in DMX's movie Doggmen.

Shatta Wale photos Source: shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

The movie was the late musician's last project before he passed away. The movie is still in the works as the death of DMX haltered its production.

The movie is set to be completed with DMX being replaced via CGI technology. Shatta will feature as a cast in the highly anticipated movie and confirmed this on his Instagram page.

The dancehall musician said he had signed a deal with Black Eye Entertainment, the producers of the movie. Shatta mentioned that he got a call from music promoter Flex Germaine that the producers of the movie wanted to work with him.

An excited Shatta was filled with excitement and said the opportunity was a dream come true for him as he has always wanted to be in the movies.

The 'Doggmen' movie is written and directed by renowned American writer Antonio Simmons. The groundbreaking news excited many Shatta Movement fans as they congratulated Shatta.

Ghanaians Congratulate Shatta

top_._shatta said:

Congrats mi role model❤️...bigger deals awaits you father❤️❤️❤️

reech_way seemed excited:

1 GOD One Don

toffiqbabanjida encouraged Shatta:

Keep Going

nyah_fyah also commented:

big up me G.

Source: YEN.com.gh