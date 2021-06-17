2 STC drivers die on the spot after running into stationary articulated truck

Two drivers have died in a fatal accident on the Akyem Asafo stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway Wednesday dawn

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that two drivers have died in a fatal accident on the Akyem Asafo stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway Wednesday dawn.

The accident involved an Intercity Scania Marcopolo bus with registration number GE 8136-16 belonging to State Transport Company (STC).

According to a report filed by Starr News, the Bus was en route to Accra from Kumasi but unfortunately ran into the rear of a stationary truck in the middle of the road.

The articulated truck with registration number GC 7150-11 was reportedly abandoned on the road by its driver identified as Abdul Haruna when it broke down.

The driver of the STC Bus, Victor Quest, and his assistant driver, Joshua Tay died on the spot.

The bodies were removed from the bus and deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The injured passengers including the Police escort were rushed to the Kibi Government Hospital for treatment

In other news

The husband of a 40-year-old woman, Joyce Amankwa, who was killed by armed robbers in the bullion van attack at James Town in Accra says he has forgiven the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Recounting what his wife's untimely death meant to him in a recent interview, Gamali Appau, the widower, said he has forgiven the killers.

''I don't have anything to say. I've lost something dear and that is the only thing I can say. No amount of talking can bring back my wife,'' he told Ghanaweb.

Gamali Appau' wife, Joyce Amankwa, took a stray bullet during the attack on the bullion van that also claimed the life of Constable General Emmanuel Osei who was escorting the bullion van transporting money.

