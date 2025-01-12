June Shannon's ex-boyfriend Geno Doak's net worth & reality TV income explored

Geno Doak is an American businessman and reality TV personality best known for his relationship with June "Mama June" Shannon. He rose to fame by appearing on the hit reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot. Explore Geno Doak's net worth and career milestones.

Geno Doak taking a mirror selfie (L) and smiling (R). Photo: @doakgeno on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Edward Eugene Doak, popular as Geno Doak, is widely recognised as the ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Mama June. He was a notable figure in the reality TV landscape and ran a construction and remodelling company. So, what is Geno Doak's net worth? Discover his financial standing and career journey.

Geno Doak's profile summary

Full name Edward Eugene Doak Popularly known as Geno Doak Gender Male Date of birth 8 October 1975 Age 49 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Separated Ex-partner June Shannon Profession Businessman, reality TV personality Net worth $300,000 Instagram @doakgeno

What is Geno Doak's net worth?

According to EastroHelp and FamousPeopleToday, Geno Doak has an alleged net worth of $300,000. He has amassed wealth through his construction and remodelling career and as a reality TV personality.

Geno Doak's career

Geno Doak had a career in construction before becoming a reality TV personality. He worked as a general contractor and ran his own construction and remodelling company, G & J Improvements.

However, his construction job took a backseat when he became involved in the reality television spotlight. While his role in Mama June: From Not to Hot made him famous, it also greatly scrutinised his personal and professional life.

Geno's battles with substance addiction and legal issues made it challenging to sustain consistent work outside of television.

Top-5 fast facts about Geno Doak. Photo: @doakgeno on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Geno Doak was introduced to viewers in the second season of the reality TV show Mama June: From Not to Hot in 2018. The television show, a spin-off of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, follows TV matriarch Mama June as she tries to lose weight and transform her life.

Doak quickly became a fan favourite in the reality show for his funny demeanour and unwavering support for Mama June. His appearances on the reality show and personality accelerated his rise to popularity.

How much did Geno Doak make per episode?

Geno Doak's appearances on Mama June: From Not to Hot contributed to his earnings during his time in the limelight. While exact figures for Geno’s per-episode earnings are not in the public domain, Mama June and her family reportedly made $50,000 per episode of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

What does Geno Doak do for a living now?

Following his breakup with Mama June and exit from reality television, Geno Doak has concentrated on his recovery and rebuilding his life. It's unclear whether he has resumed his building career or pursued other professional opportunities.

FAQs

Who is Geno Doak? He is an American businessman and reality television personality. How old is Geno Doak? The reality TV personality is 49 years old as of 2025. He was born on 8 October 1975 in the United States of America. How did Geno Doak meet with Mama June Shannon? Mama June had hired him to renovate her Hampton property in 2015, and they began dating soon after. When did Geno Doak join Mama June: From Not to Hot? He made his debut on the show in 2018. What weight issue did Mama June struggle with? June struggled with severe obesity. She later underwent bariatric surgery and reportedly lost over 300 pounds. Why did Mama June and Geno Doak break up? June Shannon claimed they split due to Geno's substance abuse and relapse. Who is Mama June's boyfriend? The reality TV star is currently married to Justin Stroud.

Geno Doak's net worth has been primarily affected by his substance use and legal issues. The reality TV personality first gained prominence in 2018 after appearing on Mama June: From Not to Hot. June and Geno split in 2021.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Taylor Tomlinson's net worth. Taylor is an American stand-up comedian, actress, TV host, producer, writer, and social media influencer best known for her Netflix comedy specials Quarter-Life Crisis and Look At You.

Due to her diverse and successful career, the iconic comedian has accumulated a substantial fortune. Uncover Taylor Tomlinson's net worth and career highlights.

Source: YEN.com.gh