Black Stars forward Mohammed Kudus has been backed to do well under new West Ham United coach Graham Potter

The 24-year-old has experienced a dip in form this term compared to his debut season with the East London club

Nonetheless, with Potter's appointment and technical expertise, the Englishman is expected to breathe a new life in Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has been tipped to flourish under the stewardship of new West Ham United manager Graham Potter.

The Ghanaian forward is set to turn a fresh page following a challenging spell under recently dismissed boss Julen Lopetegui, whose system appeared to stifle the playmaker’s creative instincts.

Kudus' spell under West Ham coaches analysed

The 24-year-old struggled to replicate the form that made him a standout performer under David Moyes, managing only five goal contributions—three goals and two assists—in 17 appearances for Lopetegui.

In stark contrast, his time with Moyes saw him thrive, racking up 20 goal contributions (14 goals and six assists) across 45 games, as per Transfermarkt.

His ability to cut inside onto his favourite left foot and dictate play in advanced positions was crucial during that period, highlighted by memorable moments such as a solo effort in the Europa League and an acrobatic finish against Manchester City.

The drop in productivity under Lopetegui has sparked debate, with criticisms directed at both the manager’s inability to maximise Kudus’ potential and the player’s perceived tendency to be overly individualistic.

The former coach's tactical rigidity limited his opportunities to influence matches in a way fans had come to expect.

What does Graham Potter's appointment at West Ham mean to Kudus?

Now, a new chapter begins for Kudus with Graham Potter’s arrival in East London.

Known for his flexible approach and emphasis on fluid attacking movements, Potter offers a system that could unlock the former Ajax man's potential, per 3news.

However, with just one match under the new regime, a defeat to Aston Villa in the FA Cup, it is clear the Ghanaian will need to elevate his performances to secure a key role in the former Chelsea manager’s plans.

Kudus backed to thrive under Potter

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian football analyst Fiifi Manfred offered insights into how Potter’s tactics could suit Kudus.

"I believe Kudus will benefit from Potter’s tactical dynamism and versatility," Manfred explained.

"He [Graham Potter] requires his attackers to carry the ball and be more dynamic on and off the ball, something that aligns with Kudus' skill set.

"Potter’s ability to coach players will play a significant role in his development. I believe he will do well under the former Chelsea boss."

Kudus’ raw talent and adaptability are undeniable, but his success under the new system will depend on his willingness to embrace a team-oriented style and improve his consistency.

With Potter’s track record of nurturing talent, the partnership could prove fruitful, offering West Ham a revitalised Kudus capable of making a significant impact in the Premier League.

Kudus ranked 3rd most valuable player in Africa

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Mohammed Kudus is ranked as the third most valuable African footballer, boasting an impressive valuation of €66.2 million.

The Right to Dream Academy product trails behind Senegalese stars Pape Matar Sarr of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson in the rankings.

