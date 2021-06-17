The husband of a 40-year-old woman who was killed by armed robbers in the bullion van incident says he has forgiven the killers

Gamali Appau, the widower, indicated that his late wife, Joyce Amankwa, would ask him to forgive them if she were to be alive

He spoke to Ghanaweb in a recent interview about his wife's untimely death

The husband of a 40-year-old woman, Joyce Amankwa, who was killed by armed robbers in the bullion van attack at James Town in Accra says he has forgiven the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Recounting what his wife's untimely death meant to him in a recent interview, Gamali Appau, the widower, said he has forgiven the killers.

''I don't have anything to say. I've lost something dear and that is the only thing I can say. No amount of talking can bring back my wife,'' he told Ghanaweb.

Gamali Appau' wife, Joyce Amankwa, took a stray bullet during the attack on the bullion van that also claimed the life of Constable General Emmanuel Osei who was escorting the bullion van transporting money.

Despite his loss, he indicated that his wife would ask him to forgive the killers if she were alive.

''If my wife were alive, she would ask me to forgive them, so I forgive them. I forgive all of them but they should repent,'' he said.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported Constable General Emmanuel Osei's mother has painfully grieved his death.

She wept bitterly as she mourned the heinous killing of her son when reporters went to the family house.

''I have suffered and just when my son gained employment to take of me [he has been killed]. Look at my end,'' she told reporters amid tears.

In a related story, following his untimely death, Constable General Osei's father has disclosed when he last spoke to his son.

Speaking to reporters at their family house, the father of the deceased revealed that he last spoke to his son on Friday, June 11, before he was killed in the heinous robbery incident on Monday, June 14.

''He came here last Friday [June 11] and told me he was packing his things to his new abode, so I told his mother to get him a taxi. When we finished packing, I asked him when he will come and take me to his new place; he said he would come and pick me to see his new place at Kanda Estates by the end of this week,'' Osei's father said.

