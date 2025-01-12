A hardworking Ghanaian lecturer based in the United States of America and his family has built a computer lab in Ghana

In an interview with popular YouTuber Wode Maya, the team disclosed that no child should learn computer science on the blackboard

Some social media users have commented on the video of the Information and communication technologies(ICT) lab on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian-based lecturer in the United States of America has built a state-of-the-art computer lab for students in Ketu South and others in the Volta Region.

The philanthropist and educationist stated that his family started the project two years ago after learning computer science on the blackboard.

Ghanaian lecturer builds an ICT lab in Ghana. Photo credit: @mrghanaboy.

Source: Instagram

He added that the team has free buses at vantage points to pick up students to and from the computer lab to learn about technology and things happening in Ghana and globally.

The lecturer disclosed that they have thirty computers and would appreciate it if more Ghanaians supported the project.

Ghanaian YouTuber Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly called Wode Maya, pledged to donate five computers to support the project.

In the viral video, Wode Maya disclosed that the computer lab is fully automated, and students have access to free Wi-Fi for their research.

Ghanaian teacher builds fully automated computer lab

Some social media users have commented on Wode Maya's video, in which he interviews a hardworking Ghanaian teacher who has built a computer lab in Ketu South.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

the.soho.girl stated:

"Very forward thinking 👏🏾 Let’s hope Ghana’s light off situation improves 🇬🇭."

ljlondontravel stated:

"Brilliant, love it. God bless this place👏."

anthony_baffoe5 stated:

"Amazing bravoooooo🔥🔥👏🏿👏🏿."

tarzanofla stated:

"I’m down to collaborate and teach some skill-building programs."

yowerinabimanya stated:

"A deks or a desk😂😂😂 Anyways, great work Chief. This is great 😊. Well done to them."

michaeldigital stated:

"We give thanks and say AMEN 🙏🏾".

sheilapayne874 stated:

"This is great ❤️."

thelasthavesttv stated:

"Bro you disappear from YouTube ... We need more videos."

nduku_go_party_nyc stated:

"This what I’m talking about, support the community back home 🙌🙌🙌."

otchedark.kobby stated:

"Great Initiative....would love to collaborate sometume to organize some IT boothcamp..."

gentle_rasta_gh

"They should maintain it pls .. this a lot of money putting down there .. 👏👏👏👏."

felixktonat

"Aflao guys go full there soon 😂😂😂."

Watch the video below:

Lady names her child after Wode Maya

A Ghanaian lady has won the admiration of many after disclosing that she has named her handsome son after YouTuber Wode Maya.

Watch the video below:

Wode Maya's pretty wife addresses divorce rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya's wife has addressed concerns about their marriage.

In a video, Miss Trudy stated that the pair is still together and is attempting to improve their relationship.

Many internet users who viewed the post were not persuaded by the video, which has sparked a flurry of emotions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh