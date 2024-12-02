Ghana Announces Visa-On-Arrival For Travellers Ahead Of 'December In GH'

The government of Ghana has announced a visa-on-arrival policy to encourage tourist inflows in the festive season

The initiative is part of the December in GH policy, which forms part of the broader Beyond The Return campaign

Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has directed the various airlines to update their systems accordingly

The Ghanaian government has announced a visa-on-arrival policy to boost tourism ahead of the festive season this December.

The new policy is expected to make travel more convenient for visitors coming into the country this festive season.

The government of Ghana says its visa-on-arrival policy is to encourage revellers to visit the country.

The policy is expected to last from December 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025. During this period, all travellers entering Ghana would be able to do so without a pre-approved visa.

The initiative forms part of the ‘December in GH’ campaign, which falls under the much broader ‘Beyond the Return’ programme geared at positioning Ghana as a top destination for culture and heritage tourism.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyeman, described the initiative as a game-changer for travellers interested in visiting Ghana and immersing themselves in the country's vibrant December festivities and rich cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has directed the various airlines to promptly update their systems to accommodate the new policy and ensure seamless implementation.

The Ghana Tourism Authority urged revellers and tourists to take advantage of the initiative to visit and experience Ghana.

For more details about events and travel information when planning a trip to GH, visit www.decemberingh.com.

Diasporans granted Ghanaian citizenship

YEN.com.gh also reported that some 524 African American and Caribbean diaspora living in Ghana have been granted Ghanaian citizenship.

President Akufo-Addo conferred citizenship on the diaspora at a swearing-in event held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The ceremony was under the auspices of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Beyond the Return Secretariate, the Ministry of Interior, and others.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media captured the new batch in an ecstatic mood as they celebrated their new citizenship.

