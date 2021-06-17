A former aide to Dr Kwame Nkrumah's wife has said that Fathia Nkrumah once told her he is a womanizer

According to the woman named Madam Florence, Fathia was so angry that she packed her items and wanted to leave for her hometown

This happened just a day before Ghana's first president was overthrown

Madam Emma Florence Yaa Adinyira Amedahe, a former lady-in-waiting to the late Fathia Nkrumah has made a shocking revelation concerning the marriage of Ghana's first president.

According to Madam Florence in an interview with JoyNews, Dr Kwame Nkrumah's wife told her that he cheats with other ladies and did not have any love for her.

"She said Osagyefo did not like her and that he was a womanizer. So there was a day when papa (Dr Kwame Nkrumah) left and she also packed her items that she was leaving for her hometown in Egypt," the woman recalls.

About Nkrumah's overthrow

Madam Emma Florence Yaa Adinyira Amedahe, the former lady-in-waiting to Dr Kwame Nkrumah's wife, Fathia, was also interviewed concerning the former president's overthrow.

In the footage, the lady who is now aged mentioned that if Dr Kwame Nkrumah had not been taken off in a coup, Ghana would have been in a better state of development than it is today.

"The coup cut short so many developmental projects," she stated in the video.

