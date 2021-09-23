Edward Duut, a final year student of Tweneboah Kodua Senior High School is reported to have lost his life after scaling a wall

Recent publications allege that Edward landed on his chest and sustained injuries which lead to his sudden death

The young man, according to reports was attempting to skip routine checks in school by climbing a wall which resulted in the fatal incidence

A young Ghanaian boy identified as Edward Duut has unfortunately been reported to have recently lost his life.

In the Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Joy FM's timeline, the 19-year-old boy is reported to be a student of Tweneboah Kodua Senior High School in the Ashanti region.

According to Joy FM's publication, Edward lost his life after landing on his chest in an attempt to avoid routine checks by the school supervisors.

The young man is alleged to have climbed a wall which resulted in injuring himself and led to his death.

The exact time of the incidence is yet to be confirmed by the school authorities of Tweneboah Kodua Senior High.

Check out the post linked below;

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Adam Gafaru, an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has been reported to have recently passed on.

According to a report by Ghanaweb, Adam, after pursuing an undergraduate degree in Biochemistry in 2020, gained admission for a PhD program at Arizona State University on a full scholarship.

Adam is reported to have passed on in a swimming pool accident. A mourning friend, shortly after hearing the news of Adam's death, also took to social media to recount his experience with Adam.

The sad friend also shared that, his last encounter with his friend was on September 6, 2021, and little did he know that would be his last.

Giving a little background information about the kind of person Adam was, Latif Lawrence Jorhowie intimated that, he was religious, calm, respectful, friendly and intelligent.

The detailed cause of Adam Gafaru's demise in a swimming pool has not been disclosed.

Source: Yen