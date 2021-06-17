Authorities in the Eastern Region are worried over the increasing cases of teenage pregnancies in the country

Students are said to be returning to schools with pregnancies

In 2020, a total of 109,888 adolescent girls were impregnated in Ghana

Teenage pregnancies among students in both basic and Senior High Schools in the Eastern Region are spiraling out of control, authorities in the region have warned.

The situation has forced some female students into early marriages.

Students returned to school with pregnancy and engagement rings - Heads of SHSs in Eastern Region cry

“Some female students returned to school pregnant and wearing engagement rings,” Starrfm.com.gh quotes the headmistress of Kwahu Nkwatia Presbyterian Senior High School, Cynthia Anim as saying. “They got impregnated and were forced into marriage.”

According to Anim, per the Ghana Education Service policy, the students cannot be sacked from school.

“So, I allowed them to stay in school. I only asked them to remove the rings. In all this it will get to a stage they will drop out of school when the belly protrudes,” she stated.

In 2020, a total of 109,888 adolescent girls were impregnated in Ghana. Out of the number 2,865 were between 10 and 14 years while those with ages between 15 and 19 years were 107,023.

The Eastern Region recorded the second-highest numbers in teenage pregnancy.

Disturbing development

Patricia Biragom, the Eastern Regional Girls Education Officer at the Ghana Education Service, bemoaned the figures being recorded from various Senior High Schools from the regions.

"If for anything at all it should be tertiary but with this clause where lie the power of school authorities to question girls who come to school with their wedding and engagement rings,” she told Starr FM.

Indomie and MoMo cause of rising teenage pregnancies

Meanwhile, a recent study conducted by Star Ghana Foundation revealed Indomie, mobile money, and social media addiction have been the causes of teenage pregnancies in Ghana.

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Starrfm.com.gh, the increased rate of teenage pregnancy in the country is a result of the love and desperation for the aforementioned.

According to the research, teenaged girls get into bed with men so they can be able to have access to their phones to take pictures and post on social media.

