Popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, is truly a phenomenal icon. Her personality transcends the movie industry.

The actress has a lot of businesses – either those she owns personally, or those she has partnered with others for, or still the businesses she serves as brand ambassadors for.

Aside from her business aspect, McBrown is also a fashionista. She is an all-round fashion person and anything she settles on suits her.

YEN.com.gh brings you just one video that captures the different shades of Nana Ama McBrown as a wife, a mother, a cook, a businesswoman, a boss chic, Hajia, and all that you can think of.

A collage capturing the different shades of McBrown as Mother, wife, Slay Queen, Hajia, Others. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown/Instagram

Family life

McBrown has been married to Maxwell Mensah for six years now. The couple was on vacation recently in Dubai where they shared beautiful photos.

YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of McBrown mimicking her colleague Afia Schwar while she was in her bed with her husband Maxwell.

They also caused massive traffic at the Dubai airport when the workers there surrounded them to take photos and videos of them.

Maxwell has also proven to be a hardworking and helpful husband as he was spotted some time ago helping his mother at her shop in Makola, Accra.

The couple welcomed their first child and daughter, Baby Maxin, in 2019, four years after marriage.

She has often narrated the pressure she went through at the hands of Ghanaians for her inability to conceive at the time that they expected her to.

For this reason and other unknown ones, the actress has declared that she would close down any school that allows its teacher to beat her child when she eventually starts school.

Baby Maxin

McBrown’s daughter has proven with her activities on social media that she is smart and intelligent like her mother.

Baby Maxin has started schooling as published earlier by YEN.com.gh, and she could not contain the joy and she shared with her grandmother in a video call.

The little girl also went shopping with her mother and she boldly rejected her mother’s choice and went in for what she wanted for herself.

