Famous YouTuber Mr Beast shared a video announcing that he and his videographer Tareq have landed in Ghana again

On his X account, he shared the purpose of his trip to Ghana and details of his West African project

The video excited many of his Ghanaian fans, while others applauded his philanthropic works in West Africa

The most subscribed YouTuber in the world, Mr Beast, has arrived in Ghana and an exciting video announcing his arrival has excited many Ghanaians.

Mr Beast lands in Ghana

Mr Beast took to his Instagram stories to share a video announcing that he was in Ghana. In the description of the video, he wrote Hi and added the Ghana flag emoji.

In the video, he noted that he wanted to capture the Ghana Month sign to prove to his millions of followers that he was in the country, but he was disappointed that the sign showed a mirror reflection.

In the video, he told his videographer Tareq Monjed Edris Salameh, that regardless of the Ghana Month showing backwards, he was going to post it.

Video of Mr Beast in Ghana

Mr Beast shares the purpose of the Ghana trip

Taking to his X account, Mr Beast shared the purpose of his trip to Ghana. In a long message, he noted that he was on a mission to help children out of child labour on cocoa farms in West Africa.

He noted that as part of the project, they had started giving out free breakfast at schools, hinting that many children were willing to attend classes once they knew they would be fed.

Sharing the progress of the project, Mr Beast noted that the attendance in schools was already up by 10 per cent.

"To help get kids out of child labour on cocoa farms in West Africa we started giving away free breakfast at schools (kids are more likely to go if they know they will be fed) and one school’s attendance is already up 10% in the first week 😮."

The philanthropist further stated that he was en route to learning how he could get as many of the 1.5 million children involved in child labour in West Africa off farms and into the classroom.

He further stated that in the next year, he hoped to make a lot of progress and noted that he was going to share with his millions of followers progress updates.

"I’m probably 2 to 3 thousand hours into learning how I can get as many of the 1,500,000 kids in child labor in west Africa off farms and into schools. I’ve surrounded myself with the greatest minds and I feel like I know more about child labor in Africa than I do YouTube now lol. Over these next 12 months I hope to make a lot of progress and bring you all along for the journey. I fear if someone with my influence can’t fix this, no one can. I’m dedicated to this mission."

Reactions to Mr Beast in Ghana

Many people took to the comment section of the post to applaud Mr Beast for his thoughtful initiative in curbing child labour.

Ghanaians, who were staunch fans of the biggest YouTuber in the world with over 371 million subscribers were overly excited that he was once again in the country.

They referred to him as their destiny helper considering the philanthropic work he has been doing and sharing on his YouTube Channel.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Mr Beast in Ghana and his project in the West African region:

@Citizen_Lyttle said:

"Someone tell @MrBeast I want to feature in his next content since he’s in Ghana 🧘🏽."

mrtwumm said:

"My destiny help Don touch down. I For look sharp."

bettyesi._ said:

"Kwame beasssstttt😂😂😂kaisshh."

ybbetter337 said:

"My destiny helper that oo, if he no give me $1m he no go go, I’ve been waiting for a long time🥲."

shady_foreal said:

"He’s gonna teach the Ghanaian/ African leaders how to help the country."

@realyassinali said:

"Thank you, Mr Beast, for stepping up where many African politicians have failed. Your actions speak louder than their promises.

Ashesi Alumna wins GH¢304k in MrBeast’s Giveaway

YEN.com.gh reported that Ashesi University alumna, Princess Asante, became a trending topic after winning a GH¢304,000 ($25,000) giveaway from the most followed YouTuber MrBeast.

Princess was among 10 lucky winners who secured the prize by simply reposting a post from MrBeast on X (formerly Twitter).

The news took social media by storm, with many users reacting to her unexpected windfall and sharing their thoughts on how life-changing the amount could be.

