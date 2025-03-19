A video of Nan Ama MxCborwn nursing a fan's baby while on a philanthropic drive has popped up online

The renowned actress couldn't hide her emotions as she reflected on her motherhood journey after having Baby Maxin six years ago

She openly talked about her experience with her six-year-old daughter when she was a young girl

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was hit with a lot of emotions after an encounter with a new mother.

The actress appeared to be on a philanthropic health drive when she encountered the nursing mother.

The woman who happens to be the actress' fan entrusted her baby to Nana Ama McBrown. The actress couldn't hide her emotions as she held the bay in her arms.

It reminded her very much about her time as a nursing mother to her only biological child Baby Maxin who turned six years old on February 21.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Am McBrown demonstrated how she used to treat her adorable daughter when she was a baby.

Nana Ama McBrown had been struggling to conceive for many years after her marriage to Maxwell Mensah.

She gave birth to Maxin in 2019 at a facility in Canada after several years of struggling with fertility issues.

As she held the baby in her arms, Nana Ama McBrown opened up and told the people around her in the award that the fan's child reminds her of Maxin's childhood.

Baby Maxin shares birthday wish

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Baby Maxin was seen looking calm and graceful as she talked about what she wanted for her birthday.

Unlike many her age who are obsessed with toys and gadgets, the six-year-old said she wished to have a happy day and a good life.

Scores of fans who have become heavily invested in the McBrown family were impressed that the young princess was not obsessed with toys and material things but rather focusing on enjoying a fulfilled life.

