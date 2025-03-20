Richard Nii-Armah Quaye visited Dr Osei Kwame Despite at his residence to officially invite him to his 40th birthday party

The Bills Mirco Credit founder's 40th birthday celebration event at the Black Stars Square on Friday, March 21, 2025

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye recently purchased an expensive red and black Bugatti Chiron and Gulfstream custom-branded jet

The founder of Bills Micro Credit, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye is gearing up for his 40th birthday celebration event on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye visits Dr Osei Kwame Despite and gives him a special invitation to his 40th birthday party. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye, @billysnapx1 and @dr_despite

The renowned Ghanaian business mogul paid a courtesy visit to Dr Osei Kwame Despite's huge mansion inside East Legon to officially invite him to his highly-anticipated party.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye beamed with a smile as he went on his knees to greet Dr Osei Kwame Despite after entering one of the mansion's plush rooms.

The Despite Media CEO had gathered in the room with some members of his exclusive East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

The Bills Micro Credit founder later gave Dr Osei Kwame Despite his special invitation to the star-studded event at the Black Stars Square.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has already presented multiple special invitations to numerous Ghanaian celebrities and bloggers, who are expected to be present at the 40th birthday celebration.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye checks out his new private jet after it lands in Ghana. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye

The businessman has also made several grand preparations for his birthday party. He recently announced the acquisition of an expensive red and black Bugatti Chiron, similar to the car Dr Osei Kwame Despite bought to celebrate his 60th birthday in 2022.

In addition to the new Bugatti, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye also acquired a Gulfstream custom-branded jet as a gift to himself ahead of the birthday celebration. Photos he shared showed the jet had been customised with his initials, RNAQ.

Following the acquisition of the Bugatti and private jet, Richard Quaye has granted an interview to renowned broadcaster and EIB Network CEO, Bola Ray.

In the interview, he shared his success story, stating that he used to work as a kitchen staff at a restaurant when he was abroad and could wash about 5,000 dishes while on duty.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye noted that the private jet was basically for him and his mother. He added that he spent close to $4 million to get the Bugatti Chiron.

Below is the video of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye visiting Dr Osei Kwame Despite:

Richard Nii-Armah's visit to Despite stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ernest said:

"Despite has inspired a lot of people, wow😁."

Prince Faisal Boro commented:

"Senior be Senior."

Richard Kwakuq said:

"Blessings 🙌 🤗."

Richard's private jet ownership controversy emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that questions about Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's recently purchased Gulfstream private jet arose on social media.

A Ghanaian cybersecurity expert, Gideon Aduku took to social media to cast doubts about the Bills founder's ownership of the new private jet.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye noted that per his investigations, the new private jet allegedly belonged to Lion Aviation Group and had been leased to Elite Air.

