Mohammed Kudus shares his top picks for his dream six-a-side lineup, featuring some of the best football talent

The Black Stars gem selects his former Ajax teammate, Andre Onana, as the goalkeeper ahead of other greats

But, there were no places for Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah as Kudus would rather have Premier League star Thomas Partey

As the excitement builds for the upcoming Ghana vs. Chad World Cup qualifier on Friday, March 21, 2025, West Ham United and Ghana Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has revealed his ultimate six-a-side dream team.

Ahead of this critical match, Kudus, known for his dynamic playing style and exceptional skills, shared his thoughts on who would make it into his ideal lineup. The dream team selection includes an exciting mix of current and former teammates, as well as legendary football figures.

Mohamed Kudus of Ghana during Ghana vs Egypt AFCON 2022 game on January 18, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images and Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

For his choice of goalkeeper, Kudus didn’t hesitate in picking Andre Onana, his former Ajax teammate. Onana has been a reliable figure between the posts for both Manchester United and the Cameroon national team, making him a natural pick for Kudus’s dream team. The two shared successful years at Ajax, where Onana’s shot-stopping abilities and leadership qualities earned him widespread acclaim. Kudus's trust in the ex-Inter Milan custodian is rooted in their strong bond on and off the pitch, making the Cameroonian shot-stopper the perfect man to guard the goal in this dream setup.

Defenders: Sergio Ramos and Pepe

When it comes to defense, the Black Stars playmaker, who is expected to shine in the Ghana vs Chad World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium, opted for two of the most experienced and accomplished defenders in football history: Sergio Ramos and Pepe.

The Spanish veteran has earned global recognition for his incredible defensive skills, leadership, and knack for scoring crucial goals including his 93rd-miniute equalizer for Real Madrid in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final against Atletico. Ramos is a player who combines physicality with finesse, making him an ideal choice for Kudus's dream team.

Also, Pepe was an imposing presence in defense for both his national team and his clubs such as FC Porto and Real Madrid. With his rugged style of play, tough tackling, and no-nonsense approach, Pepe brings an unmatched level of aggression and experience to the backline.

Midfield: Thomas Partey

In the middle of the park, Kudus chose none other than his Ghanaian compatriot Thomas Partey of Arsenal. The former Atletico Madrid midfielder is known for his incredible work rate, tactical awareness, and physical presence. Partey would offer a solid foundation in the midfield for Kudus’s dream six-a-side squad.

Attackers: Lionel Messi and Mohammed Kudus

For the attacking positions, Kudus selected two players who need no introduction: Lionel Messi and himself.

The Argentine icon and Inter Miami star is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever grace the sport. With his exceptional dribbling, vision, and goal-scoring ability, Messi's inclusion in Kudus's dream team is a no-brainer. The two would form a dynamic attacking duo, combining Kudus's pace and flair with Messi's creative genius.

ARY 18: Mohamed Kudus of Ghana vs Egypt AFCON 2022 game on January 18, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Last but certainly not least, Kudus picked himself to complete the dream team. The talented West Ham United midfielder has been in outstanding form and continues to impress with his vision, dribbling, and technical ability. Kudus would bring energy, creativity, and a goal-scoring threat to his own dream team, rounding out an exciting attacking lineup.

How Mohammed Kudus can be matchless

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Dan Owusu's crucial advice that can help Mohammed Kudus elevate his Premier League and international football career.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh