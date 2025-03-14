A herbalist has sent social media into a frenzy after a video of him talking about Kofi Adoma's eye treatment went viral

Speaking in an interview, Osofo Doctor Appiah appealed to the family of Kofi Adoma to bring their beloved to his center for treatment

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the disclosure by the herbalist

A Ghanaian herbalist, popularly known as Osofo Doctor Appiah, has commented on Kofi Adoma's eye injury and its attendant effect on his overall well-being.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Plus 1 TV, Osofo Doctor Appiah, who was speaking in an interview, expressed confidence that he could heal the embattled broadcaster.

Ghanaian herbalist says he is ready to treat Kofi Adoma, appeals to broadcaster's family in video.

The comment by Doctor Appiah surprised the interviewer, who sought clarity on whether the herbalist has what it takes to treat the broadcaster.

"My medicine would cleanse his eyes and remove all the gunpowder residue on his eye.

"I am saying no foreign doctor can heal Kofi Adoma. I believe I am the best eye specialist in the world. Let's go on a challenge, they should give me two weeks or a month to treat him and check if he would not see improvement in his condition."

He admonished the family of Kofi Adoma not to seek medical care for Kofi Adoma abroad but rather look for him.

"I will not operate on him; rather, I give him medicine. Once he begins to take it, it will clean his lens and restore his sight. People abroad even come to seek care from my center.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

The wife of Kofi Adoma speaks during press conference on husband's health.

Kofi Adoma thanks his wife

Kofi Adoma, during the press conference, singled out his wife, Miracle Adoma, for praise during his first public appearance after undergoing eye surgery abroad.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Kofi Adoma was overcome with emotion as he called on Ghanaians to thank his better half.

He explained that his wife has been very supportive ever since the incident, adding that not all wives would have stuck around during these trying times.

The video had raked in over 2000 views at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Osofo Appiah's advice to Kofi Adams

Social media users who reacted to the video wished Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery.

@viviansarpong3978 stated:

"His story of how he got the herbal medicine sounds untrue but I’m sure his medicine works."

@0tismadaline wrote:

"Hmm, asem ooo, praying for this recovery soon."

Kofi Adoma's wife slams Dormaahene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the wife of Kofi Adoma slammed the Dormaahene as she spoke at a press conference to brief Ghanaians about the state of his health.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Miracle Adoma lashed out at the Dormaahene on the health of her husband.

Miracle Adoma said she had forgiven Nana Agyemang Badu II, who said money was not the only important factor during issues like this.

