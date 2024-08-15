A video of a Ghanaian nurse lamenting about working in the United Kingdom has triggered reactions online

He said even though he is well paid, he desires to return home because of the demanding nature of his work

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions about his concerns

A young Ghanaian nurse, who relocated to the UK to work, has confessed that he is homesick and would like to return home.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man recounted his fond moments as a nurse in Ghana and how his colleagues often called him by his rank and showered him with praise.

Juxtaposing that to the UK, he lamented that despite making £3,000, equivalent to GH¢60,000, working in Ghana is more enjoyable, less demanding, and less stressful.

He opened up on his desire to return to Ghana to work as a nurse, especially if the cedi appreciates against the pound.

"I am ready to return to Ghana quickly even if 1 pound is equivalent to 2 or 3 cedis. I hope and pray that the Ghana government will do something to revive the economy. The pressure here is too much."

Netizens react to the nurse's comments

Social media who took to the video's comment section of the video shared varied opinions about the man's concerns.

Pellasco Junior indicated:

"Senior nursing officer, 4,500 in Ghana?? how ??? Then those teaching in SHS, our salaries no be bad koraa o , but loans."

efya sei remarked:

"Home sweet home i don't even want to go back to US.The stress is too much.If u have money Ghana is sweet.May God help us."

TetiLid24 commented:

"Masa you are funny stay there wai."

Lesmond UK stated:

"But £3000 is a lot to make your life easier and happier."

Ghanans nurses relocate to the UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian celebrated leaving his post as a nurse to hustle in Canada.

Taking to TikTok, the young man posted a short clip highlighting his massive transformation over the years.

The social media video then showed his present reality, working at a warehouse in Brampton within Canada.

