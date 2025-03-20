Kennedy Agyapong's Son Rejoices In Video Amid Lawsuit Against His Father: "I Feel Like A Rich Uncle"
- Kennedy Agyapong's son has generated reactions online after he posted a video of himself online in an excited mood
- The son of the former Assin Central MP confessed that he was feeling like a rich uncle and urged people to go to work
- Many Ghanaians thronged the comment section and praised Kennedy Agyapong Jnr for showing his humility
The son of Ghanaian businessman and politician Kennedy Agyapong is trending online after a new video of him went viral online.
This comes after he posted a video on his TikTok and Instagram pages on Thursday, March 20, 2025, where he was seen in a delighted mood.
The co-founder of Afro Future who looked very cheerful and was beaming with a smile said he woke up feeling like a rich uncle.
He then burst out in laughter after which he urged his followers to go to work.
"This morning I feel like a rich uncle, I don't know why, guys wake up, go to work, go to work."
The son of the former Assin Central Member of Parliament recorded the video in what appears to be a construction site.
Kennedy Agyapong in Togo
Kennedy Takyi Agyapong has been sharing content on his work life in a bid to inspire Ghanaians using his lived experience.
He recently posted a video where he was spotted in Lome, the capital city of Ghana's neighbouring country Togo.
In that video, the General Manager of Ken City Media was sweaty as he sat in the bucket of a tricycle and was being driven around town.
Despite the harsh weather conditions, the young entrepreneur who travelled to the country to buy clothing materials appeared to be enjoying the experience as he captured his journey on the streets of Lome.
He was later spotted at a local shop, where he complained about the hot weather conditions.
The latest video of Kennedy Agyapong's son urging Ghanaians to go to work comes barely a day after a US court awarded investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas $18 million in a defamation lawsuit against his father.
Watch the video below:
Kennedy Agyapong's son video stirs reactions
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the video of Kennedy Agyapong's son.
Yaw dwarkwaa commented:
"I like your confidence and swag, talks don't bother Agyapongs. No matter the Anas outcome, you would still feel rich. I like that"
Landlord reacted:
"May the blessing be forever junior."
Jamal replied:
"Rich uncle ampa."
user41434762493311k kofi Boaky
"Bro I feel you waa."
Kennedy Agyapong's son grass to grace story
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ken Agyapong Jr has opened up on the humble beginnings of his company.
In an interview with Face2FaceAfrica TV on Youtube, Mr Agyapong said he never depends on the performance of his duties nor does he expect to be given preferential treatment because of his father.
He buttressed his point by sharing how he often drove a food truck in Ghana when he initially arrived from the US.
Source: YEN.com.gh
