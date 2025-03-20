Davido, Stonebwoy, Others Spotted On Bills Credit Founder's Purported 40th Birthday Guest List
- The first set of videos from Independence Square where Richard Armah-Quye's birthday is set to happen has surfaced online
- With the videos came a purported guest list of the dignitaries and celebrities invited to the event
- The highly-anticipated event has garnered significant traction on social media
Bills Credit founder Richard Nii-Armah Quaye who recently splashed millions on a private jet and a Bugatti Chiron has reportedly invited a host of dignifitaries across Africa to his 40th birthday.
The founder and board chairman of Bills formerly known as Quick Angels Limited/Quick Credit will hold his party at Ghana's Independence Square where many state functions are often planned.
Several billboards have been flighted in Accra after the multi-millionaire's announcement on Instagram.
The purported list sighted by YEN.com.gh has three columns including Heads of State, dignitaries and celebrities
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, and Ghanaian business moguls Ibrahim Mahama, Osei Kwame Despite and Ofori Sarpong were on the list.
Richard Nii-Armah Quaye gives Despite his official invitation to his 40th birthday celebration party
Also featured in the dignitaries section is the newly enstooled Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.
In the celebrities section was a mix of Ghanaian, Nigerian and East African superstars across music, film and fashion who will be reportedly joining Richard Nii Armah-Quaye's 40th birthday.
Talk of Davido, Rita Dominic, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Toke Makinwa from Nigeria and Sarkodie, KiDi and Stonebwoy from Ghana. Also featured Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platinumz.
Bills founder invites Kwame Despite
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Armah Quaye had personally called on Osei Kwame Despite to invite him to his upcoming birthday.
A video of the business moguls which has surfaced on social media triggered conversations about the BIlls founder's wealth.
