Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has opened up on his passionate chats with Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew

The 39-year-old held separate conversations with the Black Stars duo ahead of the must-win clash against Chad on Friday, March 21

Gyan's presence at the Black Stars camp has been praised, with many lauding him for sharing his pearl of wisdom with the players

Asamoah Gyan has finally revealed details of his intense conversation with Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew following Tuesday’s Black Stars training session.

The iconic striker, who has been a prominent figure in camp since preparations began on Monday, March 17, took time to offer guidance to two of Ghana’s key attacking threats.

Asamoah Gyan shared an intense conversation with Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus after Tuesday's Black Stars training session. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Asamoah Gyan's presence in Black Stars camp

With over 100 caps to his name, Gyan’s influence on Ghanaian football is undeniable.

His 51 goals, per Transfermarkt, cement his status as the country’s all-time top scorer and arguably its greatest striker.

Given his wealth of experience, his presence at the Black Stars’ training sessions has been a significant morale boost for the squad.

Beyond observing drills, the former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward joined a high-profile delegation that visited the team, urging the players to give their all in the crucial doubleheader against Chad and Madagascar.

During his time with the squad, Gyan was often seen engaging in intense discussions with certain players, most notably Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus.

Known for his passion and leadership on the pitch, he did not hesitate to step into an informal coaching role, offering strategic advice to enhance their effectiveness in upcoming fixtures.

While initial speculation surrounded the content of his discussions, many hoped his words would serve as motivation for the team, especially after their disappointing failure to qualify for AFCON 2025.

What did Asamoah Gyan say to Kudus and Jordan?

In an interview with Asempa FM, the 39-year-old finally disclosed what he shared with the two key players of Otto Addo's squad.

Asamoah Gyan's presence at the Black Stars is deemed by many as a huge morale booster. Photo by Ernest Ankomah.

He explained that his focus was on improving their performances amid recent struggles and reinforcing the importance of stepping up for the national team.

"I had time to speak to the players, and I told them to do what Ghanaians want—thus, win these games against Chad and Madagascar.

"They know what's at stake, so they must step up and do what Ghanaians want," Gyan stated, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Restoring national pride after AFCON disaster

Beyond tactical guidance, Gyan emphasised the need for the players to work tirelessly to secure wins in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and rekindle the supporters’ passion for the team.

With Ghana’s footballing reputation on the line, the former captain’s words serve as both a challenge and an encouragement for the squad to rise to the occasion.

As the Black Stars gear up for these pivotal encounters, fans will be eager to see whether Gyan’s advice translates into dominant performances on the field.

Asamoah Gyan mentors Inaki Williams

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh also reported that Asamoah Gyan has extended his mentorship to Inaki Williams after sharing his insights with Kudus and Ayew.

The Black Stars legend’s guidance has been widely praised, with many commending his efforts to inspire the current squad ahead of the must-win World Cup qualifier against Chad.

