Young Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica has once again shown himself as a wealthy man in a new video

The video shows him in a room unpacking bundles of GH¢200 denominations which could amount to about GH¢ 1.6 million

A clip of Trica's money, which has emerged, has sparked mixed reactions of admiration and suspicion online

A young Ghanaian businessman known as Abu Trica has once again captured public attention by displaying his extraordinary wealth on social media.

The flashy entrepreneur, who has built a reputation for showcasing his luxury lifestyle online, was recently filmed showing off stacks of cash in GH¢200 bundles.

In the video shared on Instagram, Abu Trica appears completely unfazed as he unpacks the money from a blue bag.

Abu Trica unpacks GH¢1.6m in a room

Wearing a T-shirt over a pair of shorts, the calm-looking Abu Trica brings out many bundles from the bag which was sitting comfortably on a bed in the room.

A closer examination shows that some of the GH¢200 note bundles are arranged in packs of five, with each pack amounting to approximately GH¢100,000. Others were arranged in packs of 10 and sealed in rubber, thus each pack is GH¢200,000.

He unpacked 10 of the GH¢100,000 packs and three of the GH¢200,000. Putting it together, the amount in the bag was about GH¢1.6million.

Sharing the video, the Instagram account, abutrica0, dropped some nuggets of motivation for followers.

"Success isn’t about luck—it’s about hustle, vision, and taking risks. Money follows those who create opportunities. Stay focused, stay grinding!"

See Abu Trica's video below:

Who is Abu Trica?

Abu Trica is a Ghanaian businessman renowned for his wealth and flamboyant lifestyle. Often referred to as a "young millionaire," he hails from Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

He has recently gained fame for his show of a lavish and wealthy lifestyle often documented in videos and photos which he often shares on social media.

There was a time that he got tongues wagging on social media after flaunting over GH¢2M in hard currency. In a video, he was spotted casually counting the cash which was in GH¢200 notes, leaving many to wonder about his source of wealth.

While details about his specific source of wealth are not readily available, he is often described as a businessman who has interests in trade and transport among others.

In November 2024, he bought several heavy-duty vehicles, including tipper trucks, which he intended to use for commercial purposes as part of the expansion of his business.

Although some view his lifestyle as ostentatious, he is generally praised for amassing such wealth at a young age.

Apart from the recently released G-Wagon, Abu Trica's impressive fleet of cars boasts a Lamborghini Urus and a BMW i8 Roadster.

Watch a video of Abu Trica's assets below:

Reactions to Abu Trica's show of money

The video of Abu Trica flaunting money has sparked varying reactions online. While some people felt motivated, others asked for help from him. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh garnered.

itx_nfl indirectly asked for the source of Abu Trica's wealth:

"Boss take me to the location."

nana_appiah_global_world already has a title for Abu Trica:

"The richest youngest in Ghana now @ABUTRICA💰🤑."

team__5o9 asked for a car to start an Uber business:

"Big man. I beg oo. You no get any small old car bi for there make i take do uber?"

eva_shaws12 said:

"The women are waiting for you to marry them so they can take half of everything lol."

busymandem wanted to see something from Abu Trica:

"Bossu This salah you for do something give me oo."

Abu Trica building new mansion in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica has unveiled his latest venture - a substantial building project under construction in Accra.

In footage first shared on his Snapchat account, the Agona Swedru-born entrepreneur was seen surveying the extensive construction site where heavy machinery and workers were actively developing what appears to be a significant structure in the capital city.

While the specific purpose of the Accra building project remains undisclosed, it represents the latest demonstration of Trica's growing financial clout and business interests, which reportedly span trade, transportation, and commercial property.

