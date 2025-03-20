Adwoa Safo got emotional as she recounted how her party's top executives ordered that her father's property be demolished

The former MP shared that her party constructed a wall and failed to do anything with the land after they demolished the property

Adwoa Safo questioned why the NPP would sabotage Kantanka even though he spent funds to help her retain her seat many times

Famous Ghanaian lawyer and politician Sarah Adwoa Safo has recounted the mistreatment her family suffered at the hands of her political party, the NPP during their tenure in office.

Speaking in an interview on Okay 101.7 FM on Thursday, March 20, 2025, the former Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency got emotional as she recounted how some influential figures in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ordered the demolition of property belonging to her father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Kantanka.

Sarah Adwoa Safo noted that she was hurt by her party's actions as they constructed a wall and failed to do anything with the land after they demolished the property.

She said:

"It was power from above. What pains me the most is that they have only built around the property and done nothing over there. They demolished the property and just constructed the wall. The land is just sitting there. NDC has now returned to power. Go and do whatever you want to do with the land and let us see."

The politician questioned why the NPP would sabotage her father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka even though he spent huge funds to help her retain the Dome-Kwabenya constituency seat for the party.

Sarah Adwoa Safo also questioned why the NPP leadership would blame the former Vice President and flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for their massive defeat in the December 2024 polls in their post-election report without acknowledging some of their wrongful acts.

Adwoa Safo previously served as the Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency from 2012 to 2024 after former Speaker of Parliament Aaron Mike Ocquaye Snr decided not to contest the seat again.

She also became the first woman to serve as the deputy majority leader in the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.

Despite her popularity in her constituency, Adwoa Safo lost in the NPP's primaries against her predecessor's son, Mike Oquaye Jnr.

Adwoa's remarks about Kantanka's property stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

nana_yaw126 commented:

"If she had brought all these revelations up before the elections deɛɛɛ....anka NPP will get 10% o."

jacqueline_owusuwaa said:

"Adwoa, say it all. I'm in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency. I know how Ocquaye treated us badly during the primaries."

charlotte.ofori.5623 commented:

"She really has a lot to say 😢."

frimpong.aikins said:

"You haven't seen anything yet. I'm happy when a politician is in distress."

Adwoa Safo shares her experience in politics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwoa Safo described being a prominent figure in the Ghanaian political space.

The former Member of Parliament also dropped some wild allegations about some top figures within the NPP.

Adwoa Safo also spoke about her non-involvement in the controversial E-Levy being passed by the lawmakers.

