Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian lady as she becomes the latest medical doctor in town

The lady named Olamide Dada celebrated on social media with an emotional message just as she highlighted some of her achievements

While recounting how life tried her several times while in school, Olamide said she learnt in school that there was more she could offer the world

A woman has taken to the internet to express her joy at making it out of medical school after 5 years.

In a Linkedln celebratory post, the Nigerian lady named Olamide Dada who schooled in Cardiff University in the United Kingdom said she was proud to achieve the one goal which she had set for herself when she gained admission to the institution.

Joy as Nigerian lady becomes a medical doctor from UK university Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Olamide Dada

Describing her experience at Cardiff, Olamide stated that she found her voice there.

The ambitious lady added that life did try her many times but scaled through every single hurdle thanks to God who was on her side.

"A few years ago, I made it a habit to write down every achievement, whether big or small. Every good thing I’ve silently celebrated in the last 5 years. Looking back now, all I know is that God has been so good.

"...Although the journey hasn’t been easy and whilst I am still a humble student in the school of life, I am grateful for every experience I have had. Medical school is the place where I found my voice. The place where I pursued my passions. The place where life tried me many times. The place where I realised that I had so much to offer the world around me. "

On her proudest achievement in school

Olamide went on to declare the Melanin Medics as her proudest achievement while in school.

The excited lady expressed joy at the lives she was able to impact with the organization.

Melanin Medics is a foundation Olamide had started in school. It is concerned with promoting medical diversity as well as providing support to African and Caribbean medical students and doctors.

Congratulatory messages flooded her comment section.

