Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has gone on a Dubai vacation with his second wife, Christina, and some of his children.

The MP's trip with his family forms part of the celebration of his birthday which fell on Wendesday, June 16, 2021. Ken Agyapong turned 61 years old.

In a video from the trip YEN.com.gh has chanced upon, Ken Agyapong and hi big family are seen sitting at table for dinner at the plush Bulgari Yatch Club in Jumeirah Bay.

Ken Agyapong celebrates 61st birthday with his family in Dubai Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

The MP is seen opening some boxes which are believed to be gifts presented to him by his children.

Some of the his daughters were seen standing around their father as he opened the boxes with smiles.

The video also shows Rolls Royce cars which transported the family parked on the side.

After everything, Ken Agyapong got cozy with his wife and they were seen kissing amid cheers from those present.

