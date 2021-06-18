A Facebook user, Sammy Addo Boakye, has shared the story of a 75-year-old visually impaired woman, Atwiwaa, and her amputee sister, Abena

He recounted that the blind woman has lost her husband and all her 10 children

Boakye added that five out of Abena's eight children are also dead

According to him, the duo who live in poverty need help

A young man who is known on Facebook as Sammy Addo Boakye has shared an emotional story of a 75-year-old visually impaired woman and her amputee sister.

In a post on his Facebook page, Boakye disclosed the woman's husband died over three decades ago, leaving her with their 10 children.

According to him, the widow was struck with another tragedy and lost all her 10 children in bizarre circumstances.

''Meet Antwiwaa, she's 75 and has been blind for the past twelve years. She was blessed with ten children. She and her husband lived an average life.

Unfortunately, the husband passed on over thirty years ago and the poor widow has lost all her children ... She said she buried two of her children in one day and added that her firstborn, who was a male died at age 45,'' he recounted.

Despite the rounds of misfortunes, her ill-fated life was far from over.

''Her house was razed down by a fire and she couldn’t pick pin in her state. She has therefore come back to the family house where she has been confined to a small room where she does everything,'' Boakye said.

He disclosed that Antwiwaa's sister, Abena who had one leg amputated, also lost five out of her eight children.

Read his full account below:

