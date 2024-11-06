Bompata Presby SHS Girl Who Scored 8As In WASSCE Seeks Financial Help To Further Her Education
- An SHS graduate, Nafisatu Iddrisu has appealed for financial support to pursue tertiary education
- Nafisatu excelled in the 2023 WASSCE and gained admission to study at the KNUST with a waiver but she is financially handicapper to pay the turion fee
- Many people who reacted to the post called on benevolent individuals and groups to come to her aid
Nafisatu Iddrisu, a former student of the Presbyterian. Senior High School (SHS) at Bompata in the Ashanti Region, is appealing for financial support to further her education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
The young Ghanaian lady scored an impressive straight 8As in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).
Despite this excellent academic success, Nafisatu Iddrisu faced a significant financial challenge to pursue tertiary education.
A post making rounds on Facebook indicated that the brilliant girl, who read Home Economics at Bompata Presbyterian SHS, has been admitted to the KNUST with a waiver, but desperately needs support to pay her tuition fee.
Aside from the tuition fee, Nafisatu also needs support to secure accommodation either on campus or outside.
The needy but brilliant girl is accounting for the benevolence of Ghanaians to take up the place offered her at the KNUST.
Ghanaians appeal for support for Natisatu
Following the publication of her WASSCE results on Facebook, Ghanians, who seemed impressed with her academic performance appealed for support for Nafisatu Iddrisu.
@Ukasha Mohammed Tiibu wrote:
"Awal Mohammed, Can you reach out to DMB or Samira to support this brilliant student."
@Akosua Serwaa Nkrumah also wrote:
"Talk to Dr.Kingsely Agyeman."
@Dossy Ray said:
"I can help her secure scholarships in the US if she writes SA."
Persons or organisations who want to reach out to Michael for more enquiries can contact 0243985750.
Brilliant 2019 SHS graduate seeks financial support
YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a brilliant needy Ghanaian man who had 4As in the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) appealed for financial support
Despite this excellent score, Michael Egya could not further his education after his dad fell seriously sick.
Consequently, the 23-year-old appealed to benevolent groups or individuals to come to his aid and help him realise his dream of pursuing tertiary education.
