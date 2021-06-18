US-based Ghanaian social media activist, Twene Jonas, has spoken about the recent shooting at Korle Bu during a bullion van robbery

According to Jonas, taking issues for granted in Ghana is not funny anymore

He indicated that political leaders and managements of banks must both ensure that police are well armoured and protected on the job

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Twene Jonas, the popular US-based Ghanaian activist known for his popular phrases, "Glass nkoaa" and "the system is working, 24/7", has descended on political leaders once more.

In relation to the recent news of a policeman getting shot to death at Korle Bu during a robbery on a bullion van, Twene Jonas stated that taking things for granted in Ghana is not funny anymore.

He indicated that political leaders in Ghana need to prioritize what is best for the people of Ghana above their self-interests by procuring logistics such as bulletproof vests for the police.

See the video below:

Twene also added in the video that banks should either procure bullion vans that are bulletproof or no policeman is allowed to board the vehicle and risk their life.

How Ghanaians reacted

Jonas' video got tons of comments.

A couple of them are stated below:

kinganokye was against Twene Jonas

Lol armchair security expert. It should be a private company transporting the money not police. Does ghana have these type of companies? If not this is an opportunity for some.

alonzyofficial opined that

2024 we go vote for animals for them to rule this country aswear

Stop buying houses for slay queens & get bulletproof vests for the police -Twene Jonas Credit: @twenejonas

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, in another report, Twene Jonas has responded to popular dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale after he issued a warning to Jonas.

As Kwadwo Sheldon summarizes in a video, Shatta Wale indicated that he was going to bury Twene Jonas alive on social media for insulting him over a trending issue involving road construction.

Shatta's words:

"You think you talk sense amaa. Go and ask your village friends who started on this social media. I buried them alive on this same place you are today...mark this day, your mother!" Shatta Wale posted.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh