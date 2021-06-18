Twene Jonas has asked Shatta Wale to come to him for a rebranding of his career

This comes after Shatta Wale threatened that he would end Twene Jonas' career and quench his online fame

The beef between the two famous Ghanaian icons started when Shatta Wale got involved in a road construction saga

Famous US-based Ghanaian social media activist, Twene Jonas, has responded to popular dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale after he issued a warning to Jonas.

As Kwadwo Sheldon summarizes in a video, Shatta Wale indicated that he was going to bury Twene Jonas alive on social media for insulting him over a trending issue involving road construction.

Shatta's words:

"You think you talk sense amaa. Go and ask your village friends who started on this social media. I buried them alive on this same place you are today...mark this day, your mother!" Shatta Wale posted.

However, Twene Jonas has dared Shatta Wale in his response, saying that there is nothing the artiste can do to him and he asked Wale to make enquiries about him.

The US-based Ghanaian online sensation further added that Shatta should rather come to him for assistance with the rebranding of his career.

"If you ask the people who know me you won't say you will end my career. Do you even know how I promote you here? Come closer and let me rebrand your career," Twene Jonas said.

Watch the video below:

