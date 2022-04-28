Veteran Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has gotten people talking again after he celebrated his first wife, May, online

The movie star posted beautiful photos of the mother of his four kids and called her the undisputed number one

This is coming just a few hours after the actor was bashed online for getting married to a second wife and unveiling their child

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has caused Nigerians to talk for the umpteenth time after he celebrated his first wife, May, on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star posted beautiful photos of his first wife and showered her with praises.

After posting the photos, the actor accompanied them with a caption where he called May his undisputed number one and accompanied it with a series of love emojis.

He wrote:

“NUMBER ONE. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @mayyuledochie. Undisputed.”

Nigerians react on social media

Yul praising his first wife online raised a lot of interesting reactions from Nigerians. While some people were amused by the development, others either praised or bashed the actor. Read what some of them had to say below:

Officialblessingceo:

“This is how to torture them … everybody know your position...”

Jessica_prettico:

“This is unnecessary man, I thought you were different and responsible. Just rest ,this doesn't solve the damage you made to her.”

Realsheila_chimdimma:

“She's ur number one and you went ahead and married another wife even without her consent. Zukwanuike.”

Constance_hair_place:

“The Audacity for me.”

Princexuchechi:

“You guys always play with the emotions of the ones that love you, but I promise it won’t end well.”

Edungbemioso_01:

“You should have respected her.You broke your vows.”

Real_caira_oluchi:

“Father honestly u have failed this woman I know she will be in hear pain by now.”

Iyescent_:

“ I can't stop laughing.”

Iamfinetino:

“This man ‍♀️.”

Meet Yul Edochie's second wife and actress Judy Austin

Nigerian actress Judy Austin may not have been a household name in the past but she shot into sudden limelight over her relationship with veteran actor, Yul Edochie.

Edochie, who has been known to be the epitome of morals on social media, recently unveiled Judy as his second wife and it raised mixed reactions from his numerous fans.

Judy whose real name is Muoghalu Uchechukwu Judith is from Umuoji in Idemilli North, Anambra state.

Judy had decided to produce her own movie for the first time and it was called Native Girl. Edochie happened to be the director of the movie and the actress obviously placed him highly, going by how she spoke about him in interviews.

Source: YEN.com.gh