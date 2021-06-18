4 facts about Zambia's founding President and who recently passed on

African is still in a state of mourning over the passing away of its foremost leader and a founding father of Zambia who passed on June 17 at the age of 97.

But few persons actually know the history of the man whose death left many with sorrow owing to his legacy and works while alive. Legit.ng presents some of those interesting facts.

Kenneth Kaunda was a founding president of the country of Zambia Photo Credit: Ulrich Baumgarten, Central Press, Anwar Hussein

1. He was the youngest in his family

Born in 1924 to a father who was a reverend father and a missionary and a mother who served as a teacher, Kaunda was the youngest of 8 children.

Wikipedia reports that he took to his mother's profession growing up and was one time a choirmaster.

2. He was the first president of Zambia

Late Kenneth Kaunda was the first elected president of an independent Zambia having being at the forefront of the struggle the emancipate the country from British rule, Wikipedia reports.

He served the Zambia people from 1964 to 1991.

3. He turned Zambia into a one-party country in 1972

Kaunda upon assuming office turned Zambia into a one-party country in 1972, Britannica asserts.

This is in response to inter-party violence that bedevilled the 1968 elections. The following year, he introduced a new constitution that gave his party, the United National Independence Party, uncontested rule.

4. He was stripped of his citizenship in 1999

Britannica stated that in March 1999, a judge had ruled that Kaunda be stripped of his citizenship because his parents were originally from Malawi.

This was hinged on the premise that he had held office illegally for the most time Kaunda's government held sway.

The decision was however overturned the following year.

Buhari reacts to Kaunda's death

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that President Buhari had reacted to the death of Kaunda, a former president of Zambia.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 17, commiserated with Zambia, the family, government and people over the death of its former president, Kenneth David Kaunda.

The Nigerian leader in a statement released by one of his spokesmen, Garba Shehu, expressed sorrow at the death of Zambia’s founding father, who according to him was one of the greatest African and world leaders of all time.

The president offered prayers to God, asking that the soul of the deceased be granted repose. He also prayed that all who mourn the departed activist be comforted.

