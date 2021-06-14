39 Wives: Husband of the World's Largest Family with 94 children Dies in India

Ziona Chana died at the age of 76 and was known as the father of the world's largest family; he had 39 wives and 94 children

He passed away in India and had lived in a massive four-story house that had approximately 100 rooms

His family had a total of 167 members including his 33 grandchildren; they were part of a sect that his father had founded in 1942

Ziona Chana had 39 wives and 94 children passed away in India on Sunday. He was 76-years-old and was the head of a local Christian sect. The sect practised polygamy.

Chana's family had a total of 167 members including grandchildren which Chana has 33. He married his first wife when he was just 17 and claimed that in one year he had married ten women according to Sky News.

Ziona Chana had a huge family with 39 wives and 94 children. He passed away at the age of 76. Photo credit: Prosanta Sardar

Big house for a big family

Chana and his family lived in a four-story building that was huge. It had approximately 100 rooms in the remote village of Mizoram. His huge house and equally large family made the village a tourist attraction.

The sect was founded by Ziona's father in 1942 was called Chana. Its membership includes hundreds of families according to TimesLIVE.

Another large family

A photo of a 96-year-old Nigerian grandmother, Monica Okoye, with many children has stirred massive reactions on social media with people saying that she is indeed blessed.

Sharing the snap of their large family, one of the children, Dr Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi, appreciated God for the gift of life. Ifeyinwa revealed that Monica birthed 12 children, and eight who survived among them gave her 36 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.

On her Instagram page, she also shared a short video of Monica's children dancing around her as the nonagenarian celebrated her 96-year-old birthday.

Gosiame Thamara: Details of the Gauteng woman who gave birth to 10 babies

It was reported that Gosiame Thamara Sithole has made it to the Guinness World Record for delivering the highest number of babies all at once. While most people are trying to wrap their heads around the news and its practicality, others are curious to know who she is and how she managed the pregnancy.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole delivered her decuplets on 7th June 2021 at a hospital in Pretoria. Interestingly, she was not on any fertility treatment, although she did not carry her pregnancy to term. Gosiame had not anticipated giving birth to ten babies. Instead, her scans revealed that she was expecting eight children; hence, the doctors were bummed to find two more babies. During the delivery, she was 29 weeks into the pregnancy; how incredible!

