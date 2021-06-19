A one-week poster for Constable Emmanuel Osei, the policeman shot in the Korle-Bu bullion van robbery has popped up

- The poster indicates that the one-week will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021

It will come off at Fetteh Kakraba in the Central Region

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Details of the one-week observance for Emmanuel Osei, the policeman shot in the Korle-Bu bullion van robbery, have been revealed.

The details were revealed by a poster announcing the one-week ceremony which has popped up online.

According to the poster, the one-week observance will come off on Saturday, June 26, 2021, exactly one week from today.

One week poster of Constable Emmanuel Osei pops up Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The one-week observance will be held at the AME Zion School Park, off the Adade Road at Fetteh Kakraba, near Kasoa.

Bullion van robbery at Adedenkpo Timber Market

A group of armed men attacked a bullion van which was on a daily collection round at Adedenkpo Timber Market near Korle_bu in the James Town area of Accra.

Emmanuel Osei who was the police officer escorting the bullion van was shot by the robbers during the operation.

Osei who was a member of the police SWAT unit died on the spot of the shooting.

IGP visits Osei's family

A day after the sad incident, the IGP, James Oppong Boanuh, visited the family of the slain police officer.

The IGP who was accompanied by an entourage from the policy hierarchy assured the family of bringing the perpetrators to book.

Photos from the IGP's visit have popped up on social media showing a gloomy atmosphere.

Other victim

Osei was not the only victim of the robbery incident as a lady, Afia Badu, also lost her life.

Badu, a trader at the location of the robbery scene was shot after the roobers had killed Osei and were making away with the money.

Aged 40, Badu left behind a husband and three children.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh