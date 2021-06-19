Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah is celebrated her birthday today, June 19

The GHOne TV General Manager has planned a big birthday party as she always does

Ahead of the party, Nana Aba has held a champagne breakfast with her friends

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

General Manager of EIB's English stations (GHOneTV and Starr FM) Nana Aba Anamoah has turned a year older today, June 19.

Just like all her birthdays, the celebrated broadcaster has planned a big party to climax all activities.

Ahead of the big celebration, Nana Aba is holding a special champagne breakfast with those closest to her.

Scenes from the birthday breakfast of Nana Aba Anamoah Photo source: @swagofafricanews (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Videos from the champagne breakfast sighted by YEN.com.gh show a lovely gold-themed setting with beautiful lighting.

One of the videos was shared on Instagram by Nana Aba with appreciation to the decorator. She also indicated that the breakfast was just the tip of the iceberg as she intended to have loads of fun on her birthday.

Another video shared by photographer Swag of Africa showed more lovely scenes from Nana Aba's champagne with many of her friends associate

Nana Aba drops stunning photos

The champagne breakfast came after YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Aba's birthday had started on a splendid note

Nana Aba, who is known not just for her keen intelligence but also for her commanding sense of fashion, delivered impressive photos.

The broadcaster appeared in the shots in a gorgeous gold-themed dress.

Osebo wishes Nana Aba happy birthday

Meanwhile, fashionista and businessman Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo or Zara Man, has been among the many well-wishers of Nana Aba on her birthday.

Osebo who happens to be the father of the broadcaster's only child, Jyoti Paa Kow Anamoah, took to social media to share a photo.

Sharing the photo, Osebo wished for God's blessing for the ace broadcaster while also praying that she is protected.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen