Former beauty queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, popularly known as Akua GMB has flaunted her natural beauty.

The mother of three has released beautiful photos of herself on Father's Day.

Sunday, June 20, 2021, happened to be Father's Day as Akua GMB has decided to join the celebration.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akua GMB was captured without makeup.

From the photos, she was holding a blue handbag smiling beautifully for the camera.

Her caption of the photos read, "Happy father's day to this resilient lady. I might be a woman but i have the genes of a male in me . Makeup free kind of sunday. Happy Sunday family and happy father's day to all mothers who double as fathers."

Source: Yen